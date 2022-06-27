(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police announced freeway closures ahead of the 2022 Ford Fireworks show Monday night.
MSP says the following freeways will be closed until traffic clears:
- Southbound I-375 full closure at I-75
- Southbound M-10 full closure at I-75
- Southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) full closure at M-3 (Randolph Street)
- Eastbound/westbound Jefferson Avenue full closure between M-10 and I-375
- Southbound M-3 Gratior Connector to southbound I-375 ramp closure
- Southbound West Jefferson Avenue to Southbound M-10 ramp closure
- Southbound M-10 entry from Forrest/Warren ramp closure
- Southbound I-75 entry from Mack Avenue ramp closure
- Southbound I-75 TO southbound M-10 ramp closure
Additionally, the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan will be enforcing access restrictions to Belle Isle, Hart Plaza, and other parks along the Detroit River.
Additionally, the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan will be enforcing access restrictions to Belle Isle, Hart Plaza, and other parks along the Detroit River.

Click here for more information on road closures in the city, transportation and parking.
To ensure safety, minors 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult when within curfew boundaries. The curfew starts at 8 p.m. mondayand will go until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
To ensure safety, minors 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult when within curfew boundaries. The curfew starts at 8 p.m. mondayand will go until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say that minors are still able to travel from work, school, church, and organized activities during this curfew. Minors will be taken to the Butzel Family Center if they violate the curfew, and must wait there until a parent or guardian picks them up.
