(CBS DETROIT) – A man wanted in connection to an alleged sexual assault at a Walmart store was arrested on June 23, according to the Dearborn Police Department.
The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged Marshal Dwight Brown with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
On Thursday, June 2, at about 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man in an Amazon hat and shirt inappropriately touching a female in Walmart, located at 5851 Mercury Drive.
According to police, the victim confronted the suspect and a brief struggle ensued, and then surveillance footage shows the suspect fleeing in a white crossover SUV.
Police asked the community for tips, and after receiving several, Brown was arrested in Lyon Township.
He was arraigned Friday, June 24, and was issued a $5,000 or 10% cash bond.
Brown's probable cause conference has been scheduled for Friday, July 1, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Friday, July 8, at 9 a.m.
