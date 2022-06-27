  • WKBD-TV

(CBS DETROIT) — The City of Detroit celebrated the grand opening of the new Chandler Park Skatepark with the help of legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk.

The park includes 15,000 square feet of ramps and rails for skaters, bikers and blader of all ages.

The park was developed by Hawk’s “Skatepark Project,” along with financial support from the Ralph Wilson Jr. Foundation.

