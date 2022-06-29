(CBS DETROIT) — A sergeant with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is frantically searching for his daughter.

Gabrielle Greene, 17, went missing Saturday from her home in Rochester Hills.

“She’s been having some — like I said some — I guess depression, anxiety,” said Sgt. Stephen Greene.

“Just like you know the thing, fitting in and she internalize a lot. We are in the process of getting her some counseling.”

“If you find my daughter or see my daughter, or if you have my daughter, could you please either contact me or take her to the sheriff’s department. It’s not right to keep her,” said her mother Shakira Greene.

Gabrielle’s parents say their daughter is in crisis and needs help.

“And if Gabrielle needs to hear anything, she needs to know that I am not angry with her,” Shakira Greene said.

“I am concerned and I love her and I want to help her. I just need her to come home so I can help her. Gabrielle needs to know she can come home.”

Gabrielle was at home recovering from COVID. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey jacket and gym shoes.

“The last time we saw Gabrielle was when we put her to bed,” Shakira Greene said.

“We checked on her, gave her her medicine, we checked on her. He (her father) checked on her probably about 11 p.m. and she was in her bed. We got up the next morning and Gabrielle was gone.”

If you have information on the teen’s whereabouts, call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-573-3530.

