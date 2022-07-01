Michigan Matters: Theaters & PoliticsSenior Producer/Host Carol Cain talks with Anthony LaVerde about Emagine Entertainment's movie theater empire and looking to a future including esports. Then Mayors Bryan Barnett, Bill Wild and GOP Strategist Suzy Avery talk about 2022 election, Supreme Court Roe V Wade decision, gun laws and Election 2022.

First Monkeypox Case Confirmed In Michigan: How To Keep Your Family SafeMore than 5,000 cases have been confirmed in countries across the globe.

Crime Without Punishment: Detroit Homicide Clearance Rates Rise as National Rates FallAccording to the FBI and the Detroit Police Department, the homicide clearance rates have risen as the national average has fallen. That's good news for Detroit, as this means the rate of homicide cases that have been solved has increased while the national rate has gone down.

Crime Behind the story: How CBS News analyzed homicide solve rates across the countrySince the start of the pandemic, homicide rates in the U.S. have jumped at alarming rates. In nearly every major city, the number of homicides after the start of 2020 are far higher than they were in previous years, reversing decades of lower homicide rates that began in the early 2000s.

Wayne County Sergeant Searches For Missing DaughterGabrielle Greene, 17, went missing Saturday from her home in Rochester Hills.

Here Are Ways To Save While On VacationThe costs of just about everything is up, making it even more expensive to take the family away for a summer vacation.