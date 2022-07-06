(CBS DETROIT) — The 64th annual Mackinac Bridge Walk is coming back this year on Labor Day (Sept. 5).

The event was previously canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic but returned in 2021. About 21,000 people participated in the 2021 walk, which was led by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Officials say this year’s walk will start from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City to eliminate busing. The bridge will be closed to public traffic from 6:30 a.m. until noon on Labor Day.

“With three years of experience starting the event from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, we’re finding that most participants are comfortable with this newer version of our long-standing tradition,” said MBA Bridge Director Kim Nowack. “Every year things go a bit more smoothly, and we hear more support for the variety of options to participate.”

The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) also released a video explaining the options people have for participating this year.

Three main options for walkers:

Starting from either end of the bridge and walking toward the center, turning around at the midpoint and returning to the city they started from, where their transportation is located. The turnaround points will move toward the ends of the bridge beginning at 10 a.m., but walkers can walk at least a portion of the bridge if they start by 11:30 a.m. Walkers must be on the side of the bridge they wish to return to before 10 a.m.

Walking the entire length of the bridge starting from either end. Those who choose this option must reach the midpoint before 10 a.m. or they will be turned back. Anyone who walks the entire bridge must arrange their own transportation back to the side they started once the bridge reopens to public traffic at noon.

Crossing the bridge, starting from either end, and then turning around and walking back to the side they started from. In this option, walkers will need to cross the midpoint on their return trip by 10 a.m. or they will be turned back and need to find their own transportation back across the bridge after it reopens at noon.

Click here to watch the video and learn more about the annual bridge walk.

