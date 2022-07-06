(CBS Detroit) – 27-year old, Taylor Hale, from West Bloomfield, will compete for $750,000 on the 24th season of “Big Brother.”
READ MORE: Detroit Police Looking For Suspects, Persons Of Interest In Holiday Shootings
The new season debuts Wednesday, July 6 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS 62.
Hale was crowned Miss Michigan USA last year on August 7, 2021.
She won’t be the first Michigan native to compete on “Big Brother.”
Past house guests include Xavier Prather from Kalamazoo (Season 23), Tiffany Mitchell from Detroit (Season 23), Ramses Soto from Grand Rapids (Season 19), Michelle Meyer from Washington Township (Season 18), Nicole Franzel from Ubly (Season 16, 18 & 22), Dan Gheesling from Dearborn (Season 10 & 14) and Mike Lubinski (Season 5).READ MORE: Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk Returns This Year: Here's What To Know
This season the 16 house guests will be living in a mid-century Palm Springs inspired “BB Motel” and will face a new twist that will send the house guests scrambling by giving the audience a chance to vote out guests.
The other house guests include:
- Alyssa Snider, a 24 year old marketing rep from Sarasota, Fla.
- Ameerah Jones, a 31 year old content designer from Westminster, Md.
- Brittany Hoopes, a 32 year old Hypnotherapist from Atlanta, Ga.
- Daniel Durston, a 35 year old Vegas performer originally from Ontario, Calif.
- Indy Santos, a 31 year old flight attendant originally from São Paulo, Brazil.
- Jasmine Davis, a 29 year old entrepreneur originally from Terry, Miss.
- Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, a 24 year old assistant football coach from Staten Island, N.Y.
- Kyle Capener, an unemployed 29 year old from Bountiful, Utah
- Marvin Achi, a 28 year old chemical processing engineer originally from Rivers State Nigeria
- Matt Turner, a 23 year old Thrift store owner from North Attleborough, Mass.
- Michael Bruner, a 28 year old Attorney from Saint Michael, Minn.
- Monte Taylor, a 27 year old personal trainer from Bear, Del.
- Nichole Layog, a 41 year old chef from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Paloma Aguilar, a 22 year old interior designer from San Marcos, Calif.
- Terrance Higgins, a 47 year old bus operator from Chicago, Ill.