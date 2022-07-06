  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Detroit Institute of Arts, Inside Out art installation, oakland county, Oakland County Parks

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Institute of Arts announced the popular “Inside|Out” art installation is expanding.

The new artworks can be viewed at Addison Oaks Park near Rochester, Catalpa Oaks Park in Southfield, Independence Oaks Park in Clarkston, and the Red Oaks Nature Center in Madison Heights.

The artworks will join the more than100 others already on display around Metro Detroit.

The program is open through Nov. 30.

Visit www.dia.org/insideout for information on other locations to view the artworks.

