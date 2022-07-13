(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan ranks No. 25 among the most dangerous states for pedestrians.
In a “Dangerous By Design” 2022 report, Native Americans and Black Americans and those who walk in lower-income areas are killed at far higher rates than any other group.READ MORE: Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information On Murder Of Kevin Batiste
On average, more than 770 pedestrians between 2016 and 2020 died after being struck in Michigan.READ MORE: Officers Rescue Ducklings From Sewer In Dearborn
Nationwide, New Mexico is ranked No. 1 as the most unsafe state.MORE NEWS: Whitmer Signs Executive Order Refusing To Extradite Woman, Providers Coming To Michigan For Reproductive Healtcare
