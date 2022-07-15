  • WKBD-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that Old Plank Road Bridge over I-96 will close for six days as crews complete work as part of the I-96 Flex Route project.

The closure is scheduled to start at 6 a.m. on Monday, July 18, and go through 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.

MDOT officials reminded Michiganders of the closures in place through 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 20:

  • Wixom Road is reduced to one lane in each direction over I-96.
  • The southbound Wixom Road ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed. The detour will be eastbound Grand River Avenue to northbound Beck Road to I-96.
  • The westbound I-96 ramp to southbound Wixom Road is closed. The detour will be southbound Beck Road to westbound Grand River Avenue to Wixom Road.
  • The northbound Wixom Road ramp to westbound I-96 is closed. The detour will be westbound Grand River Avenue to northbound Kent Lake Road to I-96.
In addition to this, officials say currently:

  • Westbound I-696 has one lane open at I-275.
  • Westbound I-96 has two lanes open from Wixom Road to Kent Lake Road.
  • Eastbound I-96 has two lanes open from Kent Lake to Wixom roads.
  • Eastbound I-96 has three lanes open from Wixom Road to I-275.
  • The Eastbound I-96 ramp to Kent Lake Road is open.
  • The Kent Lake Road ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed.
  • The Eastbound I-96 ramp to Milford Road is closed.
  • The Milford Road ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed.
  • The Eastbound I-96 ramp to Wixom Road is closed.
  • The Northbound Wixom Road ramp to eastbound I-96 is open.

 

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.