(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed funding tied to college pregnancy centers.
The veto was toward part of Michigan’s education budget and totaled about $6 million in funding.READ MORE: Jackpot! Man Wins Largest Instant Game Prize In Michigan Lottery History
The funding was originally for anti-abortion pregnancy services at higher education centers and research grants that prohibit funding for stem cell research on aborted fetal tissue.READ MORE: Michigan State Police, DPD Report 130 Stops, 6 Arrests In Motor City Wolfpack Initiative
In a letter to the state Senate, Whitmer said items “harm women’s health care” and would create a “gag rule preventing reproductive health-service providers from even mentioning abortion and otherwise make it harder for women to get the healthcare they need.”
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: YMCA Hiring Amid Lifeguard Shortage