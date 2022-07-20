  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Harper Avenue, Non-Fatal Shooting, Project Green Light business

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a non-fatal shooting at Project Green Light partner business.

The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on July 19 in the 17000 block of Harper.

READ MORE: MDHHS Launches New Website To Inform Michiganders About Monkeypox

Police say the man was last seen shooting the victim and in the leg and then walking away.

READ MORE: Oakland County To Test Equipment Ahead Of Aug. 2 Primary Election

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 313-596-5540 or 1-800-Speak-Up.

MORE NEWS: Jonathan Welch Charged With Murder In Fatal Stabbing Of His Mother, The 3rd Victim In His Killing Spree

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.