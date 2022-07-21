(CBS DETROIT) — Ford Motor Company is planning to cut thousands of jobs, a news report says.
According to Bloomberg on Wednesday, Ford plans to eliminate up to 8,000 jobs. The report, which cited unnamed sources, did not mention how many of those jobs are in Michigan.
The cuts, expected to begin sometime this summer, will reportedly come among salaried ranks and will largely affect the newly created Ford Blue unit that makes gas-powered vehicles.
Ford would not comment on the report but called it speculation.
But CEO Jim Farley warned in February that Ford has too many people and too much complexity, and said it didn't have the expertise to transition to battery-electric vehicles.
Meanwhile, Ford says it will produce 600,000 electric vehicles a year, starting next year.
The company hopes to make 2 million electric vehicles per year by 2026.
By 2030, it expects electric vehicles to make up to half its global production.
The batteries for the vehicles will come from deals with Chinese and Korean companies.
