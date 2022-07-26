(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 cash reward for information on the murder of Romenta Pope on Detroit’s west side.
The incident happened on Feb. 24, at the Lotus Social Club located at 16166 Meyer.READ MORE: US Opens 3 Probes Of Safety Problems In Stellantis Vehicles
Police say Pope, 50, was shot several times at the club.
All tips will remain anonymous.
Rewards will be paid when tips lead to an arrest.READ MORE: Diapers Cost Families A Fortune, But Now Some States Will Stop Taxing Them
Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or on the website at http://www.1800speakup.org.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MORE NEWS: Hobbled By Chip, Other Shortages, GM Profit Slides 40% In Q2