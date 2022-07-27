ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Get ready to rock out as the 25th annual Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats is expected to feature 200 musical acts this year.
Officials say the performers, including Flo Rida and 311, will be on a total of nine stages. Click here to see the 2022 music lineup.
In addition, more than 50 restaurants will be participating.
Our 2022 music lineup is HERE! 🥳 Our @JimBeam National Stage will feature talent including @311, @Official_Flo, @FitzandTantrums, @ChevelleInc, & more throughout the weekend! 🎶
Who are YOU most excited to see in @downtownro this Labor Day Weekend? 😎
🔗 https://t.co/KyzWM31NvB pic.twitter.com/BnltBpSikw
— Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats (@ArtsBeatsEats) July 26, 2022
"It has been a rewarding experience to be a part of Arts, Beats & Eats, one of Midwest's largest and most successful festivals that brings incredible art, outstanding music and a mouthwatering array of food to downtown Royal Oak," Raul Venegas, executive director of marketing, entertainment & sales, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, said last month.
The festival is scheduled for Sept. 2-5 in downtown Royal Oak. Admissions before 3 p.m. will be 5 p.m. and increase to $10 after that.
For more information on the upcoming festival, visit artsbeatseats.com.
