By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Arts Beats and Eats, oakland county, Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Get ready to rock out as the 25th annual Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats is expected to feature 200 musical acts this year.

Officials say the performers, including Flo Rida and 311, will be on a total of nine stages. Click here to see the 2022 music lineup.

In addition, more than 50 restaurants will be participating.

“It has been a rewarding experience to be a part of Arts, Beats & Eats, one of Midwest’s largest and most successful festivals that brings incredible art, outstanding music and a mouthwatering array of food to downtown Royal Oak,” Raul Venegas, executive director of marketing, entertainment & sales, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, said last month.

The festival is scheduled for Sept. 2-5 in downtown Royal Oak. Admissions before 3 p.m. will be 5 p.m. and increase to $10 after that.

For more information on the upcoming festival, visit artsbeatseats.com.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 