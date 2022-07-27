(CBS DETROIT) — The teal is making a comeback.

The Detroit Pistons announced Monday that the “Classic Edition” jerseys will be back for the 2022-23 season.

The team unveiled the uniform during a launch party at the Renaissance Center.

“To Pistons fans everywhere – we heard you, and this is for you,” Mike Zavodsky, Chief Business Officer for the Detroit Pistons, said in the release.

The jersey will be a replica of the road uniforms from 1996-2001, highlighting an era with standouts including Grant Hill, Jerry Stackhouse, Lindsey Hunter and Ben Wallace.

Officials say the jerseys are expected to make an appearance in about 10 games during the season as part of uniform rotation. United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), which is the team’s official jersey patch and exclusive mortgage partner, will be featured on the jersey’s left front strap.

“The teal jerseys represent a ‘colorful’ time in Pistons basketball and NBA history. We are thrilled to re-introduce the teal to a new generation of basketball fans, and can’t wait to see this version of Detroit Basketball suit up in them.”

The jerseys will be available for purchase in the weeks leading the season. Fans can sign up for pre-order alerts.

For more information and to sign up, visit www.nba.com/pistons.

