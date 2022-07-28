Menu
Energy Dept. Lending Over $2B For GM Joint Venture
The United States Department of Energy plans to lend $2.5 billion to a joint venture between General Motors and South Korea-based LG Energy Solution.
4 hours ago
Convenience Store Woes, Inflation Hitting Every Industry
According to Numerator , a data and tech company, customers are spending 59% more at gas & convenience stores compared to last year.
Grocery Rates Up, More Funds For Bridge Card Holders
Over 700,000 households across the state will benefit from emergency food allotments this month.
Science of Weather: Sea Life Michigan, Temperature and Light Cycles
In this Science of Weather segment, Meteorologist Kylee Miller went to Sea Life Michigan and talked with experts about the importance about different light and temperature cycles of the freshwater and ocean tank exhibits.
Metro Detroit Organization Collects Toys For Patients At Children’s Hospital Of Michigan
It’s Christmas in July at Children’s Hospital of Michigan. The local organization, Sophia’s Rainbow, spent the last year collecting toys for patients at the hospital.
Michigan Reports 19,653 New COVID-19 Cases, 137 Deaths Over The Last Week
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.
Detroit Mayor Duggan Pushes For 2020 Census Appeal
Duggan says there are at least 50,000 people missing from the 2020 Census and that means big dollars lost for the city.
First Forecast Weather July 28, 2022 (Today)
More sunshine today, but an isolated shower is possible. Meteorologist Karen Carter breaks down what to expect for our Thursday. CBSDetroit.com/weather
12 hours ago
First Forecast July 18, 2022_Today
Morning rain showers, with afternoon sunshine. Meteorologist Kylee Miller has your 7-Day outlook. CBSDetroit.com/weather.
10 days ago
Science of Weather: Golf Ball In Flight
Meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey takes a swing at the science behind a golf ball in flight. Learn how the air moving around the ball, and those all important dimples, help a golf ball fly farther down the fairway.
Science of Weather: Sea Life Michigan, Temperature and Light Cycles
In this Science of Weather segment, Meteorologist Kylee Miller went to Sea Life Michigan and talked with experts about the importance about different light and temperature cycles of the freshwater and ocean tank exhibits.
Detroit Pistons Unveil Return Of Classic Teal Jerseys For 2022-23 Season
The Detroit Pistons announced Monday that the "Classic Edition" uniforms will be back for the 2022-23 season. Officials say the jerseys are expected to make an appearance in about 10 games during the season as part of the rotation.
Michigan State, Gonzaga To Play Basketball Game On Aircraft Carrier
The Gonzaga and Michigan State men's basketball teams are set to face off on top of an aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, on Veterans Day.
Former Michigan And Lions Coach Gary Moeller Dies At 81
Gary Moeller, who succeeded Bo Schembechler as Michigan's coach and later led the Detroit Lions, died Monday. He was 81.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Added To MLB All-Star Rosters By Manfred
Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols were added to All-Star Game rosters on Friday by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred under a provision in the sport's new labor agreement.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Season 2 of "Secret Celebrity Renovation" Premieres Friday, July 29
In the season premiere of "Secret Celebrity Renovation," comedian and actor Billy Gardell, star of CBS' hit comedy "Bob Hearts Abishola," returns to his hometown of Pittsburgh to renovate the home of his best friend's mother, Marianne O'Connell.
'Big Brother' Debuts Wednesday in a Special 90-Minute Live Event
'Big Brother' announced Wednesday the 16 new Houseguests who will embark on the 24th season of the series when they move into the mid-century Palm Springs inspired "BB Motel" during the live 90-minute premiere event Wednesday, July 6 (8:00-9:30 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.
"The Challenge: USA" Brings Together Former Competitors from "Survivor," "Big Brother" & More
Starting Wednesday, 28 fan favorites from the most popular CBS reality shows will compete on a new show called "The Challenge: USA."
75th Annual Tony Awards to be Broadcast Live on CBS, Paramount+ Sunday
THE 75th ANNUAL TONY AWARDS® comes to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, celebrating live theater in a four-hour television and streaming event that will be broadcast live coast to coast for the first time.
CBS Unveils 2022-2023 Primetime Lineup
CBS's fall lineup includes new shows such starring Marcia Gay Harden, Amanda Warren and Max Theriot.
Wilmer Valderrama On 'NCIS': Nick Torres 'Will Never Be The Same'
Wilmer Valderrama shares what fans can expect from a new episode of "NCIS" on CBS Monday night and how his daughter changed the way he looks at his career.
Viking Octantis Cruise Ship Kicks Off Great Lakes Expedition, Makes Stop In Detroit
Viking's new cruise ship made a stop in Detroit on Tuesday, kicking off its expedition in the Great Lakes.
Passport Applications With 'X' Gender Marker Option To Be Available Starting April 11
U.S. citizens will have the option to select "X" when identifying their gender on U.S. passport applications starting in April and on other documents, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.
Autos
GM Launches New Website To Connect Potential EV Buyers With Specialists
General Motors is launching a new tool called "EV Live."
Ford To Cut 8,000 Jobs To Fund Its EV Efforts, Report Says
Ford Motor Company is planning to cut thousands of jobs, a news report says.
Detroit Leaders Break Ground On Affordable Housing Project In Corktown
By
Raymond Strickland
July 28, 2022 at 12:27 pm
