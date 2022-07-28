  • WKBD-TV

(CBS DETROIT) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic is kicking off Thursday at the Detroit Golf Club.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 27: Harry Higgs of the United States hits an approach shot on the eighth hole during the pro-am prior to the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on July 27, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Top golfers will be present, including Cam Davis, who returns as the defending champion. It is the fourth year the golf club is hosting the event.

The tournament starts at 6:45 a.m., July 28, and wraps up on Sunday.

Here is a schedule of events:

Thursday, July 28

  • Rocket Mortgage Classic – First Round
  • Play starts on 1st and 10th tee
Friday, July 29

  • Rocket Mortgage Classic – Second Round
  • Play starts on 1st and 10th tee

Saturday, July 30

  • Rocket Mortgage Classic – Third Round
  • Play starts on 1st tee

Sunday, July 31

  • Rocket Mortgage Classic – Final Round
  • Trophy Presentation for the Rocket Mortgage Classic on 18th Green following play

