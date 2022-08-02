(CBS DETROIT) — A 34-year-old man is charged after police say he set a Detroit Land Bank home on fire, injuring eight firefighters last week.

Anthony Fields, of Detroit, was charged with eight counts of first-degree arson, one count of felon in possession and one count of felony firearm.

Fields was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether.

The incident occurred at about 12:40 p.m. on July 28. The Detroit Fire Department was sent to a reported fire in the 80 block of West Hollywood Avenue.

Officials say Fields allegedly set the building on fire, and multiple firefighters were injured when the building collapsed.

An investigation by the Detroit Police Department Arson Unit led to his arrest later the same day.

“Our officers continue to work tirelessly to bring those who victimize all those who live and work in Detroit to justice. We are grateful none of the firefighters were seriously injured while working to protect our city,” Detroit Police James White said in a statement.

Commissioner Chuck Simms said, “This is great work by the Arson Unit to take this offender into custody after he endangered the lives of our firefighters. We’re thankful our firefighters were able to go home to their families after the resolve our crews showed to rescue our trapped firefighters.”

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 and the preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 17.

