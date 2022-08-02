(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan is now reporting 55 monkeypox cases in the state as of Tuesday, with the highest number of cases being in Detroit.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the city has 13 cases, followed by 11 in Oakland County.
MDHHS says the virus has been detected in a total of 12 counties — Genesee, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne, Ottawa, St. Clair, Livingston, and Montcalm.
To combat the spread, Detroit is offering doses of the Jynneos vaccine to residents who have been exposed to the virus, or those who think they may have been exposed.
Health officials say the vaccine will be used as first doses during initial allocations from MDHHS to Detroiters in need on the following basis:
- Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) – To prevent the development of the virus in individuals who have been exposed to the Monkeypox virus
- Expanded Post-Exposure Prophylaxis – Individuals with risk behaviors in geographies, settings, events or venues with known Monkeypox virus transmission in the previous 14 days
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says if the Jynneos vaccine is administered up to 14 days after exposure, it could still prevent the development of the illness and may also effectively reduce symptoms if the disease occurs, but they recommend it is administered within four days of initial exposure.
Two weeks ago, Oakland County announced it was launching a task force in response to the outbreak.
County officials say the task force will create a communication and education plan about the virus and a strategy for outreach. It will also create a plan to distribute vaccines once they become available.
