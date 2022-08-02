(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is looking for a suspect who threatened his ex-girlfriend and shot a man.
Police say they are searching for Damon Lee Gamble in connection to this crime.
The incident happened on July 31 in the 5200 block of Marlborough Street.
According to police, Gamble fired several shots while on the porch of the residence and threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and set her home on fire.
After that, Gamble shot a man who was in the home.
The man who was shot was listed in temporary serious condition.
If anyone knows where this suspect is or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
