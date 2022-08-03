  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Charles Eric Wyche, Christina Nicole Walker, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Nashville, oakland county, troy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say a woman wanted in the stabbing death of an Oakland County man in Nashville was taken into custody.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, 32-year-old Christina Nicole Walker allegedly stabbed 44-year-old Charles Eric Wyche, of Troy, in a room at HomeTown Studios in Nashville.

Christina Nicole Walker (credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

Wyche was found in the second-floor room shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday.

Police say Walker was later located at an apartment on Glastonbury Road in Nashville and was arrested without incident.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.