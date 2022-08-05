DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — After a two-year break, Dearborn’s 41st Homecoming Festival is back this weekend.
This year's festival, which will be at The Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, will include a carnival, musical performances, fireworks, a beer tent and a variety of vendors.
The festival is will be from noon until 11 p.m., Aug. 5-7. Admission is $1, and carnival rides and bounce house are an additional fee.
