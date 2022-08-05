(CBS DETROIT) — An internationally acclaimed film is now playing in Metro Detroit.
The film, "My Name is Sara," is based on the true story of Sara Goralnik-Shapiro, who is the mother of Detroit philanthropist Mickey Shapiro.
Sara Shapiro survived the Holocaust by convincing a farmer in Ukraine that she was Christian instead of Jewish.
The film premiered at The Maple Theater in Bloomfield Township Friday night and will be playing for the next week.
