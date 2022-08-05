Ypsilanti, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Federal and local authorities are offering a reward leading to the arrest of a suspect believed to be involved in a murder in the Ypsilanti area in June.
According to the U.S. Marshals, 19-year-old Coreyon Brown was identified as the suspect involved in a murder on June 28 in the West Willow Area of Ypsilanti. Officials say Brown was allegedly involved in an argument with someone on Facebook, then went to the victim’s house and shot the person. The victim, who hasn’t been identified, died outside of their home.READ MORE: Michigan Matters: The Political Road Ahead
“Brown’s alleged crime has demonstrated a clear disregard for the law,” said Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Michigan. “We will use every resource at our disposal to bring him to justice.”READ MORE: MDOT: Here's A List Of Construction In Metro Detroit This Weekend
Authorities say Brown is 5’9, weighs around 160 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes. The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information that directly leads to the arrest of Brown. If you have information on the whereabouts of Coreyon Brown, contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at (866) 865-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online via https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.MORE NEWS: Detroit Police Department To Hold Abandoned Vehicle Auction Aug. 9
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.