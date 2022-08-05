(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced new partnership with Google that will help connect people in Michigan searching for jobs with free training to help them land jobs in growing fields.
This collaboration will connect 500 job seekers with in Michigan with access to Google Career Certificates training.
“The Google Career Certificates are a great opportunity for Michiganders to earn industry-recognized credentials and increase their earning potential in a short amount of time,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, Director of LEO’s Office of Employment and Training. “Participants will have the ability to learn at their own pace and prepare for the demands of today’s job market.”
Each certificate is designed and taught by Google employees and includes over 100 practice and graded assignments, quizzes, and writing assignments to give people ample practice to master a topic.
Anyone interested in applying for a scholarship should contact their local Michigan Works! Service Center.
Residents are reminded that they will need access to a computer, hand-held device or smartphone, and the internet to complete the training, and if someone does not have access to any of those things, a representative with Michigan Works! can assist them.
In addition to this, the certificate must be completed within six months.
