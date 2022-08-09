(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide on the city’s west side.
The incident happened on Aug. 6 at about 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of LaSalle.
Police say the suspect allegedly got into an argument with the victim before fatally shooting the victim.
If anyone has any information regarding this crime, they are urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak-Up.
