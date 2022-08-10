(CBS DETROIT) — Today is as much about innovation as it is sustainability and making sure that Michigan is at the forefront of the future of the automotive industry.
Through its MIGreenPower program, DTE Energy will add 650 megawatts of new solar energy in Michigan for Ford, which will increase the total amount of installed solar by nearly 70% in the state.
“Our agreement with DTE will mean that soon all the Ford electricity in the state of Michigan that powers all these huge plants, all of our powertrain plants throughout the state will now be attributed to clean sources of energy,” said Jim Farley, CEO of Ford. “By 2025, every single Ford vehicle manufacturing plant in Michigan will be assembled with the equivalent of 100% carbon-free electrons.”
Ford officials say advancing the company's progress towards carbon neutrality will also create jobs and tax revenue, while helping the environment.
“As the state’s largest producer and investor in renewable energy, we know we have a role to play in a broader effort to decarbonize our state’s economy,” said DTE Energy CEO Jerry Norcia. “And the type of partnership that we’ve established with Ford Motor Company is going to accelerate our journey.”
For more information on DTE's MIGreenPower program, please visit www.migreenpower.com.
