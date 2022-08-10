(CBS DETROIT) — Hundreds of signatures have been collected on a petition calling on major auto companies to stop doing business, or using parts, from suppliers that utilize hexavalent chromium.
The petition was started by the Ecology Center in Ann Arbor.
This comes after Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom notified the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy of a chemical release in the Huron River.
In a statement on Wednesday, General Motors says it is “committed to the sustainable and responsible sourcing of goods and services, and we are carefully reviewing the matter internally.”READ MORE: CBS Mornings' Gayle King Visits Detroit, Motown Museum
Ford also issued a statement, saying the company “believes that our suppliers play a critical role in protecting the environment. Based on our Global Terms and Conditions and Supplier Code of Conduct, we require that our suppliers comply with all relevant environmental regulations.”
On Wednesday, EGLE announced it has issued violation notices to the company Tuesday, citing that it violated the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act.
On Wednesday, EGLE announced it has issued violation notices to the company Tuesday, citing that it violated the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act.

The company must submit a written response to the notices by Aug. 20 and provide details, such as a rundown of events before the spill, the exact time the material entered the water treatment plant and ceased, and the exact time Wixom was notified of the discharge on Aug. 1.
