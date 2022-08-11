(CBS DETROIT) — To improve its footprint, the Detroit Department of Transportation unveiled 28 new diesel-engine buses.
The 40-foot buses, which were manufactured by New Flyer, will use "clean diesel," which is an environmentally friendly fuel blend of 20% biodiesel and standard diesel, according to a press release.
They will replace the buses that were added to the fleet in 2010, which officials say also used clean diesel. The city says engine technology has improved over time and the new buses will produce fewer emissions overall.
The new buses, which cost about $515,000 each, will include bicycle racks, video infotainment, USB chargers and protective barriers.
“We are committed to providing Detroit’s transit riders with safe, quality transportation, and that includes upgrading coaches when necessary,” DDOT Executive Director of Transit Mikel Oglesby said in a statement. “We are always happy when we can get more buses on the road to get Detroiters where they need to go. The fact that these buses use clean diesel, and are more friendly to the environment, is an added bonus.”
City officials say of the 292 buses in service, 288 non-electric buses use clean diesel.
As part of its fleet replacement plan, DDOT will add 10 more buses later this year and 10 more early next year.
