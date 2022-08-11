OTSEGO COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) – A mysterious illness has caused the deaths of several dogs in northern Michigan. The Otsego County Animal Shelter posted on Facebook that many dogs, especially those under two years of age, have gotten sick over the past month with symptoms consistent with parvo.
When tests were analyzed, results came back negative but most of the dogs then passed away within three days. According to the post, the shelter has been in close contact with the veterinarians in Gaylord, Traverse City, Grayling, Mancelona and Indian River to try to determine what is happening. Officials at the shelter also reached out to the State Veterinarian, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and a necropsy was done in Lansing but it's still unclear what is causing the illnesses.
The shelter says the dogs affected are not just in Otsego County. They've also received reports of dogs being sickened in Vanderbilt , City of Gaylord, west of Gaylord and south of Gaylord.
Officials at the shelter advise pet owners to make sure your pets are vaccinated and at the first sign of illness, get to the veterinarian.
