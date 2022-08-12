(CBS DETROIT) – A Westland man is facing several charges including murder in the death of a Grand Blanc teen in July.

Avion Sanders, 23, was charged with murder and several other counts in relation to the incident that happened on July 24.

According to police, officers were called to a hookah lounge on North Telegraph Road in Dearborn Heights around 3 p.m. on July 24 for a welfare check on a victim.

Officers did not find the victim but did find his vehicle at the location. The following morning, around 1 a.m., Detroit Police officers were called to a home on the 22,300 block of West Warren Avenue in Detroit where they found 18-year-old Jacob Hills of Grand Blanc suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the basement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Hills and Sanders were hanging out at a party in Detroit before leaving together to go to the home on West Warren Avenue.

They say the two went into the basement of the home and that’s where Sanders allegedly killed Hills, stole his AR-15 assault rifle and his vehicle, and later abandoned it at the hookah lounge in Dearborn Heights.

On August 9, Detroit Police officers were able to apprehend Sanders. He’s been charged with one count of First-Degree Murder, one count of Felony Murder, one count of Larceny, one count of Felon in Possession, and three counts of Felony Firearm.

