Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Newly named Detroit Pistons Assistant General Manager Rob Murphy appears on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to talk about his story of overcoming obstacles to succeed as he went on to excel in college and pro sports as he also continues to give back.

Murphy, born in Detroit, appears with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and talked about the transition from being a head coach in college basketball to joining the NBA Detroit Pistons organization. Murphy was men’s head basketball coach at Eastern Michigan University before being hired as President of the Pistons’ G-League Team, the Motor City Cruise.

He did so well, Troy Weaver, General Manager of the Pistons, named Murphy Assistant General Manager of the Pistons at the conclusion of last season.

Murphy talked about growing up under challenging circumstances (his Mom was murdered when he was 13) but overcame them. He talked about the importance of sports and coaches.

He also started his Rob Murphy Foundation to help give back to youngsters so they too can have advantages and opportunities.

Then the roundtable gathered and talked about autos and heritage as Sarah Cook, President of the Automotive Hall of Fame, Terry Rhadigan, Vice President of Corporate Giving at GM and board member at AHOF, and Dr. Micala Evans, who just joined the AHOF as curator, appear with Cain.

Rhadigan talked about the $500,000 gift GM gave to AHOF to help establish an educational exhibit about the many accomplishments and impact of African Americas throughout the industry.

Cook said the new exhibit would open this coming February to coincide with Black History Month.

Dr. Evans, a scholar, will help bring the new exhibit to life.

The roundtable also talked the recent AHOF Induction of top leaders who are among those celebrated at the Dearborn facility – located a stone’s throw from one of the top tourist destinations in the state — The Henry Ford which includes the museum, Greenfield Village and the Rouge Tour.

They also talked about the ongoing transformation taking place in mobility and how it might be captured in the years to come.

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62