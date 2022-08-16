SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday.
"One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing," the Great Lakes Water Authority, known as GLWA, said.
The break was discovered Saturday on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest in the GLWA system.
A loss of water pressure can sometimes cause bacteria to get into the system.
Shelby Township, with 80,000 residents in Macomb County, is among the communities covered by the boil-water recommendation. The others are Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester and Washington Township.
Rochester Fire Chief John Cieslik said the city had distributed 40,000 water bottles by Monday afternoon.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared an emergency, which makes state resources available.
