  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:coronavirus, covid-19, cumulative data, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 23,165 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 103 deaths this week.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,731,787 and 37,774 deaths as of Aug. 16.

READ MORE: Michigan Gov. Whitmer Proposes Suspending Sales Tax On School Supplies

Starting the week of June 19, the weekly Michigan COVID-19 dashboard update will move from Wednesdays to Tuesdays to accommodate an anticipated change in CDC data cadence.

READ MORE: Woman, Child Found Dead Inside Macomb County Home Identified

Due to the change in weekly reporting from Wednesdays to Tuesdays, today’s weekly data is representative of 6 days (Thursday-Tuesday).

Here is how data is being updated:

  • Case and death data will be updated once per week on Tuesdays.
  • Case and death data will be inclusive of both confirmed and probable cases and deaths.
  • The cumulative county COVID-19 case rate map has been replaced with a map of the CDC COVID-19 community levels and will be refreshed on Fridays.
MORE NEWS: Vendor Applications For Downtown Detroit Holiday Markets Open Through Aug. 21

For the latest numbers, visit here.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.