MT. PLEASANT (CBS DETROIT) – One teen is dead and another injured after a crash involving a golf cart early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to Horizon Park around 3:30 a.m. near the Chase Run apartments in Mt. Pleasant and found a rolled golf cart and a deceased man. Police say the deceased victim was identified as a 16-year-old from Mt. Pleasant. A 16-year-old girl was also involved in the crash. She sustained minor scrapes and bruises and is expected to be okay.
No word on what caused the crash and the identities of the victims have yet to be released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department's Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111 or Central Dispatch 989-773-1000.
