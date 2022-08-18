(CBS DETROIT) — A former teacher who worked in Wayne and Genesee county schools was arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting 15 people.
Eugene Pratt, 57, of Davison, was arrested on Aug. 16 at New Paths Inc. in Flint, a court-ordered addiction center, where he worked as a security and transportation officer.
He is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct; however, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said more charges are expected.
Swanson said an investigation began three months when one man came forward. Swanson said that there are at least 15 victims, including teens and adults, who are believed to be male and from “at-risk” backgrounds. But authorities said there may be more victims.
GCSO has reason to believe there may be more victims. Since 1986, Eugene Pratt has worked in school districts in Genesee, Wayne & Oakland Counties. Please call 810-257-3422 if you or someone you know is a victim. pic.twitter.com/4b9EBsnfS8
Pratt’s work history
- 1986: Student teacher at Milton Tucker Middle School in Flint
- 1987-1990: Substitute teacher at Kearsley Community Schools, Hamady Schools and Grand Blanc Community Schools
- 1990-1995: Sixth-grade teacher at Armstrong Middle School (Kearsley Community Schools)
- 1995-1999: Fifth-grade teacher at Dowdall Elementary School in Flint
- 1999-2004: Davison Athletic Club in Davison
- 2004-2005: Career resource director at Hamady Middle and High schools in Flint
- 2006-2013: Principal of Beecher Adult and Alternative Education
- 2013-2015: Dean of Students at Caniff Library Academy in Hamtramck
- 2021-2022: Security and transportation officer at New Paths Inc. in Flint
Anyone who is a victim or knows someone who is can call 810-257-3422.
