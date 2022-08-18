(CBS DETROIT) – A teen is facing first-degree murder charges in the fatal stabbing of a Hamtramck man near the Belle Isle Nature Center in Detroit.
The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on August 12. Police say the suspect was in a wooded area of the nature center when he allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the victim several times. He fled the scene but later turned himself in to authorities at the Hamtramck Police Department the same day.
The victim was later identified as 56 year-old Ali Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed of Hamtramck.
The suspect is not being charged as an adult defendant, but is adult designated. That means that if he is convicted, he could be sentenced as a juvenile, an adult, or a combined sentence. That would allow a judge to impose an adult sentence if the suspect is not rehabilitated. The suspect has not been identified.
