(CBS DETROIT) — The 27th annual Woodward Dream Cruise kicks off on Saturday
The cruise is one of the world’s largest automotive events, drawing millions of people and 40,000 classic cars each year.READ MORE: Belle Isle Park Reopens Giant Slide Friday
Visit woodwarddreamcruise.com for more information.
2022 Woodward Dream Cruise schedule of events:
Friday, Aug. 19
- 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM Berkley hosts the CruiseFest Classic Car Parade, West 12 Mile Rd., between
Coolidge & Greenfield Rd.
Ferndale at 9 Mile Rd. and Woodward
- 1-7 p.m.: Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show & Ford Motor Co.
- 1-8 p.m.: A Storyland of Floats, presented by The Parade Company
- 1-9:30 p.m.: Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage
- 5 p.m.: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- 5:30 p.m.: Lights & Sirens Cruise (begins at the corner of E. Nine Mile Rd & Woodward Ave. north to 11 Mile Rd and back).
- Noon-7 p.m.: Performance Park Classic Car Show in Royal Oak
- 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.: Pontiac Classic Car Show on Saginaw Street
Saturday, Aug. 20
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Birmingham Cruise Classic Car Show
Ferndale at 9 Mile Rd. and Woodward
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Mustang Alley & Ford Motor Co.
- 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.: Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage
- 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.: Performance Park Classic Car Show in Royal Oak
- 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.: Dream Cruise Downtown Social, Hidden River Entertainment Plaza in Pontiac
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Ford Bronco Show, Woodward & Oakland Park Blvd. in Pleasant Ridge
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.