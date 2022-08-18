  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Woodward Dream Cruise

(CBS DETROIT) — The 27th annual Woodward Dream Cruise kicks off on Saturday

The cruise is one of the world’s largest automotive events, drawing millions of people and 40,000 classic cars each year.

READ MORE: Belle Isle Park Reopens Giant Slide Friday

Visit woodwarddreamcruise.com for more information.

2022 Woodward Dream Cruise schedule of events:

Friday, Aug. 19

  • 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM Berkley hosts the CruiseFest Classic Car Parade, West 12 Mile Rd., between
    Coolidge & Greenfield Rd.
READ MORE: Federal Judge Retains Jurisdiction In Lawsuit Over Enbridge Pipeline

Ferndale at 9 Mile Rd. and Woodward

  • 1-7 p.m.: Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show & Ford Motor Co.
  • 1-8 p.m.: A Storyland of Floats, presented by The Parade Company
  • 1-9:30 p.m.: Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage
  • 5 p.m.: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
  • 5:30 p.m.: Lights & Sirens Cruise (begins at the corner of E. Nine Mile Rd & Woodward Ave. north to 11 Mile Rd and back).
  • Noon-7 p.m.: Performance Park Classic Car Show in Royal Oak
  • 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.: Pontiac Classic Car Show on Saginaw Street

Saturday, Aug. 20

  • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Birmingham Cruise Classic Car Show

Ferndale at 9 Mile Rd. and Woodward

  • 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Mustang Alley & Ford Motor Co.
  • 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.: Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage
  • 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.: Performance Park Classic Car Show in Royal Oak
  • 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.: Dream Cruise Downtown Social, Hidden River Entertainment Plaza in Pontiac
  • 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Ford Bronco Show, Woodward & Oakland Park Blvd. in Pleasant Ridge
MORE NEWS: Great Lakes Water Authority Asks Residents Impacted By Main Break To Limit Water Usage

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.