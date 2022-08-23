(CBS DETROIT) – Officials say with the rapid erosion that is occurring could have led to lane closures on Interstate 94.

It’s called the Rohrbeck Extension Drain and Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller says the freeway heading for disaster if they had not intervened.

“A heavy rain event and you are losing for to eight feet of bank every time there is a heavy rain event, it wouldn’t be too long until you were right up by the expressway,” Miller said.

The problem was discovered during routine maintenance.

“I think they we’re out here cutting the grass or doing something and these guys just saw it, said ‘Look, you need to come out. This thing is starting to go very quickly,'” Miller said.

“(We) had a crew over here immediately. I drove by the next day and took a look at this. The severity of what we’re looking at when you’ve got I-94 involved is could be catastrophic. But immediate action was taken to prevent this from becoming a further disaster,” said County Commissioner Harold Haugh.

The severe erosion nearly reached the fence located 25 yards from I-94. Officials say although it’s serious right now, it’s far enough away from the interstate to fix it and prevent future problems. They now started RAIRS.

“We’re going to straighten out the drain by moving the drain back away from I-94, straightening it out, taking this soil that we move this earth back. (We) will take the Earth and pack it into the embankment there,” Miller said. “And then once we do that, we’re going to armor it up with riprap, we call it, which is really rocks, large rocks. And we sort of put it together like a puzzle and make sure that it solidifies so it’s there like armor.”

They say repairs will cost about several hundred thousand dollars. But Roseville residents will not be asked for it. They are getting funding from drain district funds.

“I think our message here is to the drivers of I-94. Don’t worry, we’ve got your back, okay? We’re taking care of this issue before it gets too close to the expressway,” Miller said.

Officials are hoping to get the repairs wrapped up in about three weeks.