Guide To The Ann Arbor Art Fair

The Ann Arbor Art Fair is one of the most well-known events of its kind in the country. We’ve put together this roundup of the key features to help you get the most out of it.

If you frequent Ann Arbor in late July, you’re probably familiar with the art fair. The majority of town and parts of campus are taken over by more than 500,000 visitors.

The 2018 Art Fair will take place July 19-22, 2018.

The Fair begins on the third Wednesday of July and runs through that Saturday. Hours are Wednesday thru Friday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

In addition to art exhibits, the fair also features music performances and children’s activities. Plus many of Ann Arbor’s downtown restaurants and stores offer sidewalk sales and outdoor dining.