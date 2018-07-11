Guide To The Ann Arbor Art Fair

The Ann Arbor Art Fair is one of the most well-known events of its kind in the country. We’ve put together this roundup of the key features to help you get the most out of it.
If you frequent Ann Arbor in late July, you’re probably familiar with the art fair. The majority of town and parts of campus are taken over by more than 500,000 visitors.
The 2018 Art Fair will take place July 19-22, 2018.
The Fair begins on the third Wednesday of July and runs through that Saturday. Hours are Wednesday thru Friday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
In addition to art exhibits, the fair also features music performances and children’s activities. Plus many of Ann Arbor’s downtown restaurants and stores offer sidewalk sales and outdoor dining.
Four Fairs In One!
Learn more about each fair.
Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original
Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair
State Street Area Art Fair
Ann Arbor’s South University Art Fair
Featured Artists
Ann Arbor’s Summer Art Fair – Alann Boatright is an artist whose paintings are purposely filled with distractions, bright colors, found objects, funny situations, etc. to cleverly hide their real meaning. A closer look will reveal clues and hints, that once pointed out, reveal themselves so clearly, and in such a way that the viewer is awestruck and motivated to figure out another one.
‘the Original’ Street Art Fair – Kathleen Willer uses acrylic paint and oil pastel, layered with bouts of intense scribbling, to make her unique, happy paintings.
Highlights And Activities
- The Art Fair Main Stage – featuring Kerri Lynn Roche – Saturday, July 22nd, 6:30 p.m.
- Fountain Stage – located on Ingalls Mall, between East Washington and N. University
- Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair Stage – located in the Palio Parking lot, corner of Main & William
Art Activity Zones
- Mixed- Media Mosaics – Detroit Institute of the Arts (DIA)
- Legoland – Legoland Discovery Center
- Fantastic Figurines – Cranbrook Art Museum
- Dancing Dinosaurs – University of Michigan Museum of Natural History
- Multiple Art Activities – Flipside Art Studio
Artist Demonstrations
- The Art Demo Zone is located under the big maples on North University, Thursday through Saturday 11:00-8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00-4:00 p.m.
- Chalk Talk with David Zinn – watch him work live on Thursday, July 20 and Sunday, July 23 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Liberty and Fifth Ave.
Coming And Going
Shuttle Services
Free and convenient parking options are available at three Park & Ride locations.
- Briarwood Mall (Thursday-Sunday)
- Operated by TheRide
- Parking free
- Round-trip $3; one way $1.50
- K-12 Students with student ID & Fare Deal cardholders,
one-way $.75
- Senior/A-Ride, GoldRide cardholders, and
kids five and younger ride free
- Shuttle stops: Main Street at William and on State Street near South University
- Buses return to both parking locations from either shuttle bus stops
- Thursday – Saturday, 9am – 10pm
- Sunday – 11am – 7pm
- Pioneer High School (Thursday-Saturday)
- Operated by TheRide
- Parking free
- Round-trip $3; one way $1.50
- K-12 Students with student ID & Fare Deal cardholders,
one-way $.75
- Senior/A-Ride, GoldRide cardholders and
kids five and younger ride free
- Shuttle stops: Main Street at William and on State Street near South University
- Buses return to both parking locations from either shuttle bus stops
- Thursday – Saturday, 9am – 10pm
- Pioneer High School (Sunday)
- Operated by Trinity
- Parking free
- Round-trip $3
- Kids five and under ride free
- Shuttle stops: Main Street at William and on State Street near South University
- Buses return to both parking locations from either shuttle bus stops
- Sunday – 11am – 7pm
- Huron High School (Thursday-Sunday)
- Operated by Trinity
- Parking Free
- Round Trip $3
- Kids five and under ride free
- Shuttle stops: Fletcher and Washington & South University at Forest
- Thursday – Saturday, 9am – 10pm
- Sunday – 11am – 7pm
Parking at Downtown Structures & Lots
Limited parking is available in downtown Ann Arbor structures and lots at $15 per day, $7 after 5 p.m. Parking is also offered at area churches, schools, and other organizations throughout downtown; rates vary. Downtown parking will fill quickly. View map of parking lots and structures.
Area Road Construction and Closures
- North University and Fletcher
- Main Street and William
- State Street and Madison
- Stadium Blvd. (in front of Michigan Stadium
GETTING AROUND THE ART FAIR
The Ann Arbor Art Fair spans an impressive 30 city blocks and, while this is definitely walkable, fair attendees should also take advantage of the FREE and air-conditioned Art Fair Art-Go- Round to shuttle among the fairs and around Ann Arbor with ease all day long.
- Mini-buses link all fairs (see map for stops)
- Shuttles run every 15 minutes
- Ride all day for free
- Air-conditioned
- Wheelchair accessible
Accessibility
A limited number of wheelchairs are available for use at the fair thanks in part to Evangelical Homes of Michigan. Booths are located on State Street at Madison and Washington at Fletcher. Chairs are first come, first served.
Click here for the Art Fair map.
Find Us There
CBS Detroit and CW50 will be on-site.
Find the booth located on the south side of Ingalls Mall on North University.
Click Here for a map of our booth location. (schedule subject to change)
Stop by, say hi and spin the wheel for your chance to win a prize!
- April & Karen – Thurs. 12:30p – 2:30p
- Karen – Fri. 12:30 – 2:30p
Get More
For in-depth information visit theannarborartfair.com.