First Forecast Weather March 26, 2020 (Tonight)
Rain this evening.
3 hours ago
Coronavirus In Michigan: State Ranked 5th In Nation With Confirmed Cases
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday during a press conference Michigan is currently ranked 5th in the nation with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive Cases
Here's a list of the cases, including 60 deaths, in the state as of Thursday afternoon.
Police: 2 Homes Damaged After Eastpointe Explosion
The Eastpointe Police department says two homes were damaged as a result of a significant explosion.
Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's A List Of Positive Cases From Henry Ford Health System
Henry Ford Health System is providing a daily advisory chronicling the latest developments in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's the list of positive cases.
Here’s Why Virtual Home Tours Are Replacing Open Houses
If you're in the market for a new home realtors are finding new ways to keep you interested during the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus In Michigan: New Hospital Policies Is Concerning To This Mom-To-Be
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many hospitals in the area changing their polices on labor and delivery, which is concerning for moms-to-be.
First Forecast Weather March 26, 2020 (Today)
Warmer temperatures and less sunshine.
16 hours ago
Your Weather Today In Detroit for March 24, 2020
Detroit has no rain in the forecast for the next few days, with light rainfall expected later in the week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone.
Help The Salvation Army with First Forecasters Karen Carter and April Moss
Don’t miss Karen Carter and April Moss ring the bell to help raise money for The Salvation Army Saturday.
Latest Sports
Former Lion Ndamukong Suh Re-Signs With Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to re-assemble pieces to help Tom Brady be successful with his new team.
Indy 500 Postponed To Aug. 23
The Indianapolis 500 has been postponed from May to Aug. 23.
What Is Your MLB Team's Best Opening Day Moment?
Today would have been Opening Day for MLB. What is the best Opening Day moment in your organization's history?
NHL Bound Alexis Lafrenière Has to Wait His Turn
Alexis Lafrenière could never have envisioned ending his prolific junior hockey career in such an anticlimactic setting.
Coronavirus Home Tips: How To Stay Calm, Well-Fed And Healthy During The COVID-19 Outbreak
Stay safe, well-fed and mentally healthy with this at-home tips from CBS sister site Chowhound.
COVID-19 Shopping Tips: What To Buy And What To Avoid During The Coronavirus Pandemic
See what to buy and what to avoid while stocking up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Looking To Adopt A Pet? Here Are 3 Cuddly Canines To Adopt Now In Detroit
Start your day off right by looking at some delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Detroit.
Budget Apartments For Rent in Detroit
Downtown has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?
Despite Coronavirus, There IS Good News Across America
Despite the new coronavirus that has taken over the world and brought everyday activities in the United States to a halt, Americans are still looking out for one another in big and small ways.
Things To Do When You're Stuck Inside
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are unexpectedly staying inside. Below are some ideas to help keep everyone busy.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Ford Delays Plant Openings, Says Indefinitely Closed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
The auto-maker says its suspending planned re-openings of its factories.
