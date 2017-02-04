Weather Alert: Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday [MORE INFO]

2 Dead In Homicides At A Home North Of LansingMeridian Township police say the bodies were found around 1 a.m. Saturday, north of Lansing. Investigators are considering it a double homicide.
Over 1 Million People Join Anti-Trump Women's Marches WorldwideThe international outpouring served to underscore the degree to which Trump has unsettled people in both hemispheres.
Detroit Man With Dementia, Parkinson's Disease Goes Missing From City's West SideJ.T. Worthy Sr., 64, was last seen by his daughter-in-law on January 19 at their home on the 10000 block of Chatham, near Plymouth Rd. and Outer Dr.
Dense Fog Advisory Extended Through Sunday MorningA Dense Fog Advisory issued by the National Weather Service on Friday night has been extended through Sunday morning.
Police: Suspect Throws Hundreds Of Pills Out Window As He Gets Pulled OverThe driver, who police say was headed to Toledo, was taken into custody at the scene.
Woman With Stolen Gun Stuffed In Bra, Man Arrested After Police ChaseDuring the chase, the suspect crashed into another motorist and struck a patrol car twice.
Death Of Child Killed By Falling Table At Dearborn Heights Church Ruled An AccidentAuthorities say the death of a 3-year-old girl who was fatally injured at a church in Dearborn Heights been ruled an accident.
Detroit Women's March Aims To Send Message To Trump [VIDEO]Thousands of people, especially women, are rallying in Detroit for a march that's connected to a similar gathering in Washington.
Man, Woman Wanted In Detroit Family Dollar Store Hold-UpsDetroit police are hoping the public can help identify a pair of suspects wanted for armed robberies at two dollar stores on the city's west side.
How To Get A Michigan State ID Card For Your ChildrenDid you know that Michigan offers a state identification card for children?
Officer Falls Asleep Behind The Wheel, Crashes Patrol Car Into HomeAuthorities say an officer who lost control of his patrol car and crashed into a home in Lake Orion had apparently fallen asleep behind the wheel.
Bill To Lift Protections For Wolves Introduced In US SenateThe Interior Department has tried several times to take wolves in the four states off the endangered list but has been blocked by the courts.

Wilson Scores 19, Leads Michigan In 66-57 Win Over IllinoisD.J. Wilson scored 12 of his 19 points in the first half, helping Michigan build a double-digit lead in a 66-57 win over Illinois on Saturday.
SVG Texts Reggie Jackson: 'We're Not Trading You For Ricky Rubio'Van Gundy said that his leadership team has discussions about players with other teams every day and most things don't come to fruition.
Verlander Will Start On Opening Day, Ausmus SaysJustin Verlander is set to start another opening day for the Detroit Tigers.
Shane Morris Announces He Will Transfer To Central MichiganThe quarterback announced his decision Saturday on Twitter after posting two weeks ago that he was transferring.
Report: Blackhawks Interested In Trading For Tatar, NyquistChicago Blackhawks beat writer Mark Lazerus tweeted that the team has inquired about forwards Tomas Tatar and Gustav Nyquist.
Former Detroit Cab Driver Benny Parsons Inducted Into NASCAR Hall of Fame"The people of Michigan love their champions, and as I can attest and Benny can attest, he was a champion that made everyone in the state very proud."

5 Valentine's Day Activities for Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Stores In Detroit For Secondhand Baby GearCheck out this list for the best stores in the Detroit area for secondhand baby gear.
DIY Valentine's Day GiftsLooking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift while trying to stick to a budget? These DIY presents will leave your sweetie stuck with cupid's arrow!
Guide: 2017 North American International Auto Show In DetroitSee more than 500 vehicles on display, representing the most innovative designs in the world and experience North America's largest and most prestigious automotive showcase.
Recipes: Valentine's Day Dinner For TwoYou can achieve restaurant like quality meals for a fraction of the price in the comfort of your own home with these simple recipes.

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills
