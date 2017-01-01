First Forecast: Frigid Temps Continue
Jim Madaus says a frigid temperatures will continue overnight and into Saturday morning.
Man Rescued From Burning Southfield Apartments
“A lot of chaos here; a lot of scared people; residents still running around..."
Super Bowl Bathroom Concerns In Macomb County
Officials have an unusual, but quite serious, special request for residents on Sunday.
Ford Field To Undergo $100 Million Makeover
Also, an improved WiFi network will be ready for the beginning of the next season.
Officer Hit During Traffic Stop
Police say that an officer was involved in a crash near Eastpointe on Thursday night.