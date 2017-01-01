First Forecast: Frigid Temps Continue
Jim Madaus says temps will warm up toward the end of the weekend.
Don't Forget: SB I-75 Closed From Detroit To Downriver
The freeway will remain closed for two years.
10 Snacks Guaranteed To Win At Your Super Bowl Party
These recipes will have your guests doing a touchdown dance and cheering for more.
Detroit Seeks New Relationship With Trump
City officials are concerned they might get far less assistance over the next four years.
Mayor Duggan Announces Re-Election Bid
Mike Duggan is running for a second term as Detroit's mayor.