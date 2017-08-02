Latest Detroit News

In The Season Of Taxes: Tips To Be Better PreparedAll homeowners need to provide all of your W-2s, your mortgage interest statement and a rundown of property taxes you paid in 2016.
Runaway Teen Believed To Be With 22-Year-Old Carleton ManSarah Green was last seen on Jan. 24 in the Flat Rock Mobile Home Community.
Mystery Surrounds Child Found Alone, Screaming On Porch Of Detroit HomePolice said the child is believed to have been outside all alone for a few hours.
Protests Against 'Muslim Ban' Taking Place At Metro AirportSeveral organizations, activists and organizers will gather at the airport protesting what is being called a "Muslim Ban" in the United States.
U-M President: We Welcome Students Without Regard To Their Immigration StatusCertain students at the University of Michigan have been reassured by the school's president that the university supports them in wake of President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.
Roseville Woman In Custody After Man Found Murdered With 'Edged Weapon'A Roseville woman is in custody after a man was found dead inside of a home early Saturday morning.
Police: Woman Says Man Struck Her In The Head While Walking Down Ann Arbor StreetAnn Arbor police are investigating after a young woman says she was hit in the head while walking on S. State Street in broad daylight on Thursday.
Sen. Reed: Betsy DeVos 'Flunked Her Confirmation Hiring'U.S. Sen. Jack Reed is planning to vote against President Donald Trump's nominee for education secretary.
Grand Rapids Officers Suspended, Actions Probed After Attorney's CrashGrand Rapids police say three officers have been suspended without pay in connection with a traffic crash involving a former Kent County assistant prosecutor.
Bodies Of 2 Flint Men Found In Car Parked Outside A WalmartPolice said Saturday they are investigating the deaths of the 31-year-old and 39-year-old men as homicides.
Pets Saved From Blazing Kennel In Lake Orion; Two Cats Still MissingAn investigation is underway in downtown Lake Orion after the Pet Centre on E. Flint St. went up in flames Saturday morning.
Wayne County Executive Will Defend Rights Of Residents In Wake Of Trump's Immigration OrdersEvans told WWJ Newsradio 950 that while his administration will cooperate with the federal government, he will continue to defend the rights of all Wayne County residents.

Michigan State Tops Rival Michigan 70-62Miles Bridges had 15 points and 13 rebounds in his debut in a heated rivalry, helping Michigan State beat Michigan 70-62 Sunday.
Spartans Look To Stop Big Ten Slide Against WolverinesA tournament appearance has gone from possible to improbable in a span of 10 days.
Michigan State And Michigan Meet On NCAA Tournament BubbleMichigan State and Michigan will meet Sunday, renewing their rivalry, with plenty at stake.
Central Michigan's Marcus Keene, The Nation's Leading Scorer, Puts Up 40 Points — AgainMarcus Keene scored 11 of his 41 points in overtime for his fourth 40-point game this season and Central Michigan beat Kent State 105-98 on Saturday to snap a 10-game road losing streak in the series.
New Lawsuit Against Baylor Alleges 52 Rapes By 30 Football Players In 4 YearsThe lawsuit by a student, who is listed in the documents only as "Elizabeth Doe," alleges at least 52 rapes by more than 30 football players over a four-year period.
Matt Prater Kicks 76-Yard Field Goal During Pro Bowl Practice [VIDEO]Prater watched Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker knock down an incredible 75-yard field goal, so he naturally tried to one-up him.

Best Comedy Shows Coming To Detroit In Spring 20172017 begins another year of touring for musical artists and comedy shows alike. This list contains big names touring through the Detroit region in the Spring.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Stores In Detroit For Secondhand Baby GearCheck out this list for the best stores in the Detroit area for secondhand baby gear.
DIY Valentine's Day GiftsLooking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift while trying to stick to a budget? These DIY presents will leave your sweetie stuck with cupid's arrow!

