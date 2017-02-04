2 Dead In Homicides At A Home North Of LansingMeridian Township police say the bodies were found around 1 a.m. Saturday, north of Lansing. Investigators are considering it a double homicide.

Over 1 Million People Join Anti-Trump Women's Marches WorldwideThe international outpouring served to underscore the degree to which Trump has unsettled people in both hemispheres.

Detroit Man With Dementia, Parkinson's Disease Goes Missing From City's West SideJ.T. Worthy Sr., 64, was last seen by his daughter-in-law on January 19 at their home on the 10000 block of Chatham, near Plymouth Rd. and Outer Dr.

Dense Fog Advisory Extended Through Sunday MorningA Dense Fog Advisory issued by the National Weather Service on Friday night has been extended through Sunday morning.

Police: Suspect Throws Hundreds Of Pills Out Window As He Gets Pulled OverThe driver, who police say was headed to Toledo, was taken into custody at the scene.

Woman With Stolen Gun Stuffed In Bra, Man Arrested After Police ChaseDuring the chase, the suspect crashed into another motorist and struck a patrol car twice.

Death Of Child Killed By Falling Table At Dearborn Heights Church Ruled An AccidentAuthorities say the death of a 3-year-old girl who was fatally injured at a church in Dearborn Heights been ruled an accident.

Detroit Women's March Aims To Send Message To Trump [VIDEO]Thousands of people, especially women, are rallying in Detroit for a march that's connected to a similar gathering in Washington.

Man, Woman Wanted In Detroit Family Dollar Store Hold-UpsDetroit police are hoping the public can help identify a pair of suspects wanted for armed robberies at two dollar stores on the city's west side.

How To Get A Michigan State ID Card For Your ChildrenDid you know that Michigan offers a state identification card for children?

Officer Falls Asleep Behind The Wheel, Crashes Patrol Car Into HomeAuthorities say an officer who lost control of his patrol car and crashed into a home in Lake Orion had apparently fallen asleep behind the wheel.

Bill To Lift Protections For Wolves Introduced In US SenateThe Interior Department has tried several times to take wolves in the four states off the endangered list but has been blocked by the courts.