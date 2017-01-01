No Prison In Case Of $224K Social Security FraudDespite many six-figure frauds, people caught stealing from the Social Security system rarely get a prison sentence in eastern Michigan.

Michigan Supreme Court Is Looking At Big-Box Tax DisputeThe Michigan Supreme Court is wading into a hot legal dispute over how to value big-box stores for tax purposes.

Michigan Settles Lawsuit Over False Unemployment Fraud CasesA review of unemployment fraud cases found an error rate of 93 percent for about 22,000 cases in which determinations were solely made by computers.

Program Provides Free Counseling For Student Loan DelinquencyLoan recipients will work with counselors to develop a repayment plan, learn how to create a household budget and better understand their credit scores.

14-Year-Old Boy Shot On Detroit's West SideDetroit police are searching for a trio of suspects who shot and injured a 14-year-old boy on the city's west side.

Student Robbed Near University Of Michigan Campus By Suspect With Long GunPolice are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a University of Michigan student at gunpoint in the middle of the night.

Arab-American Civil Rights League Urges Travel To US After Judge Blocks Immigration Ban"What we’re doing now is instructing people who can travel immediately to the United States to basically go ahead and do that before anything further happens."

Mike Duggan Will Run For Second Term As Detroit's MayorMayor Mike Duggan wants to continue leading the city of Detroit.

Detroit Institute of Arts Incorporates Augmented Reality Into TourThe "Lumin" tour allows people to interact with 3-D animations, information and display directions using a smartphone.

Former Gymnast Says She Told MSU Coach About Abuse By DoctorDr. Larry Nassar hasn’t been charged with any crimes related to his work at Michigan State, although an investigation is ongoing.

Detroit Seeks New Relationship With Trump After Rocky StartAsked about its plans for Detroit, the White House declined to say whether funding levels would change.

McDonald's Rolls Out 5 Versions Of The Shamrock ShakeThe Shamrock Shake is back -- and this time it's better than ever before.