First Forecast: Finally Some Sun!
Jim Madaus says temps will be mild Wednesday with a possible snow shower later.
Men Found Dead In Home Along Southfield Freeway
One was shot in the head, the other was shot in the back.
Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch For Supreme Court
At 49, Gorsuch is the youngest Supreme Court nominee in a quarter century.
Red Wings Fall Into Last Place
A 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils pushed the Wings' losing streak to five games.
Besty DeVos Clears U.S. Senate Committee
President Trump's pick for Secretary of Education is one step closer to confirmation.