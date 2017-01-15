2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Latest Detroit News

2017 Martin Luther King Day Events In Metro DetroitThe civil rights leader was born, Michael King Jr., in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 15, 1929.
Police Searching For Driver In Hit And Run Of Elderly ManThe incident happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday while the victim while walking across Pilgrim and Schaefer roads.
Official: Hoarder Conditions Compound Perilous Search, Rescue For Occupant In House FireA deadly fire ripped through a home on Detroit's west side early Sunday morning killing one man.
Bernie Sanders Returns To Michigan To Rally Support For Saving Affordable Care ActRallies taking place across the country in support of the ACA - dubbed Obamacare by millions.
'Macomb County Got You There,' Declares Michigan Mayor Dealing With Sinkhole To Trump, 'Now We Need You To Come Back'"Macomb County got you there, now we need you to come back here," said Mayor Nichols.
Ringling Bros. Circus To Close After 146 YearsThe iconic American spectacle was felled by a variety of factors, company executives say.
Detroit Event Aims To Promote Racial Understanding, JusticeTuesday's events are a "Meet and Greet" with campus and community leaders working on inclusion, and sessions on building support networks and promoting racial healing through conversations.
Naked Georgia Woman Leads Michigan State Police On High-Speed Chase Down I-75As the troopers approached the vehicle, they found that the woman was completely naked.
State Announces Deadline For Deer Habitat Improvement GrantsThe state Department of Natural Resources says March 1 is the deadline to apply for the $100,000 in funding through the Deer Habitat Improvement Partnership Initiative.
Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center To Bear John Dingell's NameA new visitor center at the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge is being named in honor of former U.S. Rep. John Dingell.
Man Rescued From Water After Airboat Flips Near Harsens IslandA man was hospitalized on Saturday afternoon after his airboat flipped near Harsens Island.
Man Announces Holdup When Cashier Turns Around To Grab CigarettesDetroit police say a store on the city's east side was robbed after the suspect asked to cashier to grab him a pack of cigarettes.

Latest Detroit Sports

Ohio State Beats Michigan State For First Big Ten Win 72-67Ohio State pulled away down the stretch and beat Michigan State 72-67 on Sunday for the Buckeyes' first Big Ten win this season.
L.A. Clippers Fans Boo Chargers Logo, Player [VIDEO]A day after the Chargers announced they're moving to LA from San Diego, tight end Jeff Cumberland got booed when shown on the video board.
Athanasiou Scores Goal Of The Season In Win Of The Season [VIDEO]Since returning to the lineup on Jan. 5 against the Kings, Athanasiou has four goals and seven points in five games.
Athanasiou, Red Wings Rally To Rout Penguins, 6-3Mike Green scored a power-play goal midway through the third period, giving the Red Wings a two-goal lead, and Henrik Zetterberg added another goal to give them the final cushion.
Fan Runs Onto Field During Seahawks-Falcons Playoff Game [VIDEO]A fan ran out onto the field during the NFL Divisional matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Saturday evening.
Michigan Holds On For 91-85 Win Over NebraskaDerrick Walton scored 16 of his 20 points in the final 7:25, and Michigan held on for a much-needed victory Saturday, 91-85 over Nebraska.

Eat.See.Play

Guide: 2017 North American International Auto Show In DetroitSee more than 500 vehicles on display, representing the most innovative designs in the world and experience North America's largest and most prestigious automotive showcase.
Recipes: Valentine's Day Dinner For TwoYou can achieve restaurant like quality meals for a fraction of the price in the comfort of your own home with these simple recipes.
Best Restaurants In Detroit For Valentine's Day 2017Valentine's Day is arguably the most popular date night of the year and Detroit boasts plenty of romantic dining options. Check out our five picks for the best restaurants in Motown to share a Valentine's meal.
Best Consignment Shops In Detroit To Sell Clothing And AccessoriesLooking to sell clothing items and accessories? These consignment shops in the Detroit region are high quality locations that even specialize in specific styles for men and women.
Best Signature Cocktails In DetroitCheck out this list for the best signature cocktails in Detroit and its surrounding areas.
Book Gift Guide For The Sports Enthusiast In Your Life

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills
Real Time Traffic

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia