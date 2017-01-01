Detroit Mayor Duggan Expected To Announce Re-Election RunDuggan vowed to clean up neighborhoods. He pushed a program that has led to the demolition of more than 10,000 vacant houses.

No Bite, No Foul: FedEx Employee Loses Appeal Against DogThe Michigan appeals court has reversed a lower court and ruled in favor of Edie's owner in a lawsuit filed by a FedEx employee who was injured at a Belleville-area home.

Federal Agency OKs West Virginia-To-Michigan Gas PipelineFederal Energy Regulatory Commission acknowledged that it would affect private property and wetlands but said economic benefits would outweigh the damages.

No Serious Injuries In Fire At American House WestlandThere were no serious injuries.

Tips Sought In Case Of Detroit Man Missing 2 MonthsLeonard Huff was last seen by a relative on Dec. 2.

Schuette Rules Ann Arbor Can't Raise Cigarette Age To 21Michigan's attorney general has ruled that Ann Arbor cannot ban the sale of tobacco to 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds.

Computer Error May Have Leaked Personal Information Of Nearly 2 Million Michigan WorkersSocial Security numbers and other personal information of up to 1.9 million Michigan workers may have been compromised, the state said Friday.

Pontiac Man Charged With Murder, Accused Of Beating Wife With HammerPatrick Lee Johnson, 55, is being held without bond.

Man Rescued From Burning Southfield Apartment ComplexFirefighters worked all Friday afternoon to extinguish a big blaze after they rescued a man who was trapped in a burning Southfield apartment complex.

The Snack Attack: 10 Snacks Guaranteed To Win At Your Super Bowl Party [RECIPES]No matter if you're celebrating with a party of one or enough people to fill up a room, these 10 Super Bowl snacks will have your guests doing a touchdown dance and cheering for more.

GM Invests $47 Million Into Michigan, Tennessee PlantsThe spending is part of a $1 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing that GM announced in January.

Michigan Makes Grants Available Amid Sinkhole ResponseGov. Snyder announced he has opened the Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund to provide financial assistance to affected communities.