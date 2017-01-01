Man Accused Of Killing Detroit Police Sergeant In Court For Competency HearingMarquise Cromer is charged with first degree murder in the death of Sgt. Kenneth Steil.

Man Killed When SUV Strikes Tree In Rochester HillsPolice think a man suffered a medical issue just before a crash that took his life over the weekend.

Trump Thanks Ford For Bronco, Ranger Returning To Wayne FactoriesFord Motor Co. has confirmed that the Ranger and Bronco will be returning to the U.S. market and President Elect Donald Trump took notice.

Michigan Sheriff Puts Self Behind Bars To Learn About Jail ExperienceHe says "some people will question the move, and maybe our sanity..."

Second VW Employee Arrested Over Emissions SchemeThe complaint, dated Dec. 30, says Oliver Schmidt in 2015 misled regulators.

Snowmobiler Killed In Crash On Brighton Area LakeWitnesses said the snowmobile was speeding across the frozen lake when it struck a bridge.

Gas Prices Continue To Climb, Rise 15 Cents Over Past WeekGas prices have been rising in recent weeks largely in reaction to an OPEC agreement to cut production this year.

Sen. Warren Troubled By Trump Pick For Education SecretaryIn a letter to DeVos on Monday, Warren also faulted what she called DeVos' "paper-thin record on higher education and student debt."

Paris Police: 16 Arrested Over Kardashian West Jewelry HeistPolice in Paris say 16 people have been arrested in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West.

AP Source: 2nd VW Employee Arrested Over Emissions SchemeSchmidt's bio says he was responsible for making sure vehicles sold in the U.S. comply with air quality regulations.

Chevrolet Bolt Named Top Car Of The Year At 2017 Detroit Auto ShowWinners of the car, truck and utility of the year announced at NAIAS 2017.

Report: Microsoft's Offices Moving From Suburbs To Downtown DetroitTechnology giant Microsoft will be moving its Michigan offices from the suburb of Southfield to downtown Detroit, according to a report.