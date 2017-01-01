COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver Starts Tomorrow [MORE]

Detroit Mayor Duggan Expected To Announce Re-Election RunDuggan vowed to clean up neighborhoods. He pushed a program that has led to the demolition of more than 10,000 vacant houses.
No Bite, No Foul: FedEx Employee Loses Appeal Against DogThe Michigan appeals court has reversed a lower court and ruled in favor of Edie's owner in a lawsuit filed by a FedEx employee who was injured at a Belleville-area home.
Federal Agency OKs West Virginia-To-Michigan Gas PipelineFederal Energy Regulatory Commission acknowledged that it would affect private property and wetlands but said economic benefits would outweigh the damages.
No Serious Injuries In Fire At American House WestlandThere were no serious injuries.
Tips Sought In Case Of Detroit Man Missing 2 MonthsLeonard Huff was last seen by a relative on Dec. 2.
Schuette Rules Ann Arbor Can't Raise Cigarette Age To 21Michigan's attorney general has ruled that Ann Arbor cannot ban the sale of tobacco to 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds.
Computer Error May Have Leaked Personal Information Of Nearly 2 Million Michigan WorkersSocial Security numbers and other personal information of up to 1.9 million Michigan workers may have been compromised, the state said Friday.
Pontiac Man Charged With Murder, Accused Of Beating Wife With HammerPatrick Lee Johnson, 55, is being held without bond.
Man Rescued From Burning Southfield Apartment ComplexFirefighters worked all Friday afternoon to extinguish a big blaze after they rescued a man who was trapped in a burning Southfield apartment complex.
The Snack Attack: 10 Snacks Guaranteed To Win At Your Super Bowl Party [RECIPES]No matter if you're celebrating with a party of one or enough people to fill up a room, these 10 Super Bowl snacks will have your guests doing a touchdown dance and cheering for more.
GM Invests $47 Million Into Michigan, Tennessee PlantsThe spending is part of a $1 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing that GM announced in January.
Michigan Makes Grants Available Amid Sinkhole ResponseGov. Snyder announced he has opened the Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund to provide financial assistance to affected communities.

ESPN And Giants Defensive End Pierre-Paul Settle LawsuitNew York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and ESPN have settled a lawsuit over the network's disclosure of his medical records from a 2015 fireworks accident.
Twitter Trolls Attack MSU's Mustafa Khaleefah Over Name, Iraqi HeritageOf course since the story was tweeted, some people just don't know how to act on Twitter or behave when it comes to the rivalry.
Lawyer: Man Shot Former NFL Running Back In Self-DefenseA lawyer for the man accused of fatally shooting Joe McKnight says his client shot the former NFL running back in self-defense.
10 Super Bowl Ads To Watch: Sexy Mr. Clean; John MalkovichThe Super Bowl isn't just played on the field. Just as intense is a battle off the field to win viewers' attentions.
Washington Wizards Troll Nick Young With Iggy Azalea Song [VIDEO]"I just found out so, it was a good moment. During the game, one of the fans told me," Young said.
Sorry: Pronger Fines Himself $5 For All-Star Hit On Bieber [VIDEO]Justin Bieber's biggest smash hit may have been the one Chris Pronger gave him during All-Star weekend.

Winter Weather: How To Survive In Hazardous ConditionsWant to know how to keep you and your family safe in the event of dangerous winter weather? Former NAVY SEAL Clinton Emerson shares his survival tips.
Best Low Carb Dishes In DetroitIf you're looking for low-carbs and lots of flavor when you dine out, check out our picks for the best low-carb dishes in Detroit.
Best Comedy Shows Coming To Detroit In Spring 20172017 begins another year of touring for musical artists and comedy shows alike. This list contains big names touring through the Detroit region in the Spring.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!

