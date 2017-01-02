CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
WATCH LIVE: MICHIGAN'S SIGNING OF THE STARS EXTRAVAGANZA [VIDEO]

Latest Detroit News

Michigan Extends Emergency After Macomb County Sewage Line CollapseThe extended declaration continues to make state resources available to communities affected.
Developing: 1 Charged With Slaying In Shelby TownshipIt happened on Marissa Way, in a neighborhood near 25 Mile and Dequindre.
Facebook Follows Instagram, Steals From SnapchatFacebook has adopted a Snapchat innovated feature.
Michigan Gets Share Of Western Union Fraud SettlementAttorney General Bill Scheutte says the schemes involved lottery and contest scams, grandparent scams, romance scams and tax scams.
Explosion, Fire At Auto Shop Spews Black Smoke Into Air [VIDEO]Firefighters are getting a handle on a blaze that broke out Wednesday morning at an auto shop in Redford Township.
America's Bacon Supply Is Seriously Depleted; Prices SurgeAmerica's demand for bacon continues to be superior to the supply, causing prices to rise.
US Auto Sales Lower In JanuaryU.S. auto sales appear to have lagged in January, although the slowdown could be temporary.
Burger King Worker Clings To Life After Being Struck By VehicleMichigan State Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash.
Police ID 16-Year-Old Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Crash After asking the public for help, police in Roseville have identified a teenager who was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike.
Mental Exam Ordered For Former Quicken Loans Exec Charged With Stabbing Wife To DeathNoah Ravenscroft's family members yelled that they loved him as he was led out of court.
Husband, Wife Charged In Northern Michigan Stabbing DeathPolice say the killing occurred days before a friend called 911 to report finding the body.
Drivers Asked To Avoid I-96 At Middle Belt Road Where Bagel Truck Caught FireThe truck fire is causing significant traffic backups on the freeway.

Latest Detroit Sports

Michigan State Recruit Donovan Winter Ends Up In Jail, Will Not Sign With SpartansAccording to 247Sports, Winter committed to Michigan State on June 20, choosing the Spartans over Michigan, Kentucky and others.
2017 National Signing Day All-Name TeamWhich name is your favorite?
Blues Fire Coach Ken Hitchcock, Promote Mike YeoThe Blues abruptly fired coach Ken Hitchcock on Wednesday, cutting short the veteran's final season in St. Louis and putting coach-in-waiting Mike Yeo in charge of the underperforming team months earlier than planned.
Vermont Dog To Appear In Super Bowl Ad With Tom Brady [VIDEO]A Vermont dog will appear alongside New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in an ad that's set to air during the Super Bowl.
Watch Live: Michigan's 'Signing Of The Stars'The emcees are twin comedians Randy and Jason Sklar, who graduated from Michigan in 1994 and hosted the former ESPN show Cheap Seats.
Gary McCord On Phoenix Open: 'Always A Great Tournament'Gary McCord, veteran CBS Sports golf broadcaster, assesses the favorites for the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

Eat.See.Play

Best Low Carb Dishes In DetroitIf you're looking for low-carbs and lots of flavor when you dine out, check out our picks for the best low-carb dishes in Detroit.
Five Essential Planning Tips For Your European VacationNothing beats traveling abroad. It’s educational, invigorating and just plain fun. With the Pound and Euro inching closer to the value of the U.S. Dollar there has never been a better time to explore new lands. In order to get the very best experience out of your trip it is essential that you put a lot of thought and planning in your preparation. The more pre-planning that you do, the less hassles during your travels. Here are some basic tips to get you started on your next “Trip of a Lifetime!”
Best Comedy Shows Coming To Detroit In Spring 20172017 begins another year of touring for musical artists and comedy shows alike. This list contains big names touring through the Detroit region in the Spring.
Vacation With Your Valentine: America's Most Romantic RetreatsAn introduction to five of America's best romantic retreats to celebrate Valentine's Day
Best Stores In Detroit For Secondhand Baby GearCheck out this list for the best stores in the Detroit area for secondhand baby gear.
DIY Valentine's Day GiftsLooking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift while trying to stick to a budget? These DIY presents will leave your sweetie stuck with cupid's arrow!

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills
Real Time Traffic

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia