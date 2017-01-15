First Forecast: Cloudy Then Rain, Snow Mixture On The...
The Martin Luther King holiday brings a change in the weather.
Martin Luther King Holiday Events
Jesse Jackson will honor MLK Day in Detroit at the NAIAS.
Sanders Rallies In Michigan For Obamacare
Sen. Bernie Sanders headlined a rally in Macomb to save the Affordable Care Act.
Fraser Mayor To Trump: You Owe Us
"Macomb County got you there, now we need you to come back here," said Mayor Nichols.
Man Rescued From Water Near Harsens Island
A man was hospitalized on Saturday afternoon after his airboat flipped near Harsens Island.
