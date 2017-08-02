Latest Detroit News

State, Oakland County Issue Whooping Cough AdvisoryThere were 185 identified pertussis cases in Oakland County last year, accounting for 41 percent of 448 cases statewide
Knitting Store: No Yarn For Women's Movement ProtestersThe knitting store doesn't want anyone buying its yarn for arts and crafts for the women's movement.
3 Arrested After Helicopter Aids Oakland County Authorities In ChaseNo one was hurt, Sheriff Mike Bouchard said, thanks to the strategy.
Detroit Breaks Ground On New Velodrome, Sports ComplexActivities will be free for Detroit youth and senior citizens.
Coaching Hero: Bob Miller Ushers In Winning Seasons, Higher GPAsCoach Miller can add "Man Of The Year" to his list of accomplishments as he's recognized locally for work at Redford Union.
Former Quicken Loans Exec Charged With First Degree Murder Is Wife's StabbingNoah Ravenscroft, 36, is being held without bond for the killing at the family's Commerce Township home.
Charges Dropped Against Detroit Mom In 2011 Standoff With PoliceA lengthy legal fight is finally over for a Detroit mom who held police on a 12-hour standoff over her right to refuse her daughter's medication.
Pioneering TV Actress Mary Tyler Moore Dies At 80Moore gained fame in the 1960s on "The Dick Van Dyke Show."
Park Service Workers Step Up Campaign Against TrumpA day after three climate-related tweets sent out by Badlands National Park were deleted, other park accounts have sent out tweets that appear to defy Trump.
Silverdome Gets New Gig As Volkswagen Parking LotIt's a peculiar sight to see in Pontiac, as the large lot has been mostly empty since 2013.
The Snack Attack: I Finally Found A Milka Oreo Big Crunch Bar [TASTE TEST]This candy bar is MASSIVE at a whopping 10.5 ounces and just over 10 inches long. More like a candy slab.
Ford Releases Powerful Specs On GT SupercarFord hopes to win discretionary income of speed junkies, wealthy consumers and legendary endurance race Le Mans with their latest version of the GT and with its new specs they have a good chance.

Maple Leafs Beat Red Wings 4-0The Toronto Maple Leafs blank the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Wednesday night.
Joe Dumars Opens Up About Late-Tenure Mistakes, Kobe Trade That Wasn'tIf Joe Dumars had a do-over in his final years as general manager of the Pistons, he'd strip things down and start from scratch.
AP Source: Indians Finalizing Deal With OF Austin JacksonA person familiar with negotiations says the Cleveland Indians are finalizing a deal with free agent outfielder Austin Jackson.
Report: Glenn Robinson III To Participate In NBA Slam Dunk ContestWho else would you like to see in this year's dunk contest?

Best Comedy Shows Coming To Detroit In Spring 20172017 begins another year of touring for musical artists and comedy shows alike. This list contains big names touring through the Detroit region in the Spring.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Stores In Detroit For Secondhand Baby GearCheck out this list for the best stores in the Detroit area for secondhand baby gear.
DIY Valentine's Day GiftsLooking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift while trying to stick to a budget? These DIY presents will leave your sweetie stuck with cupid's arrow!

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills
