No Prison In Case Of $224K Social Security FraudDespite many six-figure frauds, people caught stealing from the Social Security system rarely get a prison sentence in eastern Michigan.
Michigan Supreme Court Is Looking At Big-Box Tax DisputeThe Michigan Supreme Court is wading into a hot legal dispute over how to value big-box stores for tax purposes.
Michigan Settles Lawsuit Over False Unemployment Fraud CasesA review of unemployment fraud cases found an error rate of 93 percent for about 22,000 cases in which determinations were solely made by computers.
Program Provides Free Counseling For Student Loan DelinquencyLoan recipients will work with counselors to develop a repayment plan, learn how to create a household budget and better understand their credit scores.
14-Year-Old Boy Shot On Detroit's West SideDetroit police are searching for a trio of suspects who shot and injured a 14-year-old boy on the city's west side.
Student Robbed Near University Of Michigan Campus By Suspect With Long GunPolice are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a University of Michigan student at gunpoint in the middle of the night.
Arab-American Civil Rights League Urges Travel To US After Judge Blocks Immigration Ban"What we’re doing now is instructing people who can travel immediately to the United States to basically go ahead and do that before anything further happens."
Mike Duggan Will Run For Second Term As Detroit's MayorMayor Mike Duggan wants to continue leading the city of Detroit.
Detroit Institute of Arts Incorporates Augmented Reality Into TourThe "Lumin" tour allows people to interact with 3-D animations, information and display directions using a smartphone.
Former Gymnast Says She Told MSU Coach About Abuse By DoctorDr. Larry Nassar hasn’t been charged with any crimes related to his work at Michigan State, although an investigation is ongoing.
Detroit Seeks New Relationship With Trump After Rocky StartAsked about its plans for Detroit, the White House declined to say whether funding levels would change.
McDonald's Rolls Out 5 Versions Of The Shamrock ShakeThe Shamrock Shake is back -- and this time it's better than ever before.

Dan Leach's Super Bowl LI Preview ExtravaganzaOne thing I can tell you is that this is going to be one of the best Super Bowls we have ever seen.
Red Wings Unfazed By Poor Officiating, Heartened By Good BouncesOver the course of an 82-game season, these are the things that balance themselves out.
Red Wings Beat Islanders, 5-4, On DeKeyser's Late GoalDeKeyser's shot from the left side of the left circle caromed off two Islanders defensemen, Nick Leddy and Thomas Hickey, and into the net.
Morris' Career Night Leads Pistons Over Timberwolves, 116-108Marcus Morris scored a career-high 36 points, and the Detroit Pistons held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108 on Friday night.
ESPN And Giants Defensive End Pierre-Paul Settle LawsuitNew York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and ESPN have settled a lawsuit over the network's disclosure of his medical records from a 2015 fireworks accident.
Twitter Trolls Attack MSU's Mustafa Khaleefah Over Name, Iraqi HeritageOf course since the story was tweeted, some people just don't know how to act on Twitter or behave when it comes to the rivalry.

Winter Weather: How To Survive In Hazardous ConditionsWant to know how to keep you and your family safe in the event of dangerous winter weather? Former NAVY SEAL Clinton Emerson shares his survival tips.
Best Low Carb Dishes In DetroitIf you're looking for low-carbs and lots of flavor when you dine out, check out our picks for the best low-carb dishes in Detroit.
Best Comedy Shows Coming To Detroit In Spring 20172017 begins another year of touring for musical artists and comedy shows alike. This list contains big names touring through the Detroit region in the Spring.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!

