First Forecast: Sunny New Year's
The sun will peak out on Sunday to ring in the new year.
Gunman On The Loose After Shooting Pizza Driver
Police are looking for a suspect who shot and robbed a pizza delivery man in Detroit.
Michigan Falls To Florida St. In Orange Bowl
Michigan finished 10-3 for the second straight season under Jim Harbaugh.
Mummified Body Discovered In Garage Of Detroit Home
An inspection of a Detroit home this week led authorities to a horrific discovery.
Woman Arrested For Driving Wrong Way On I-75
“Any collision that she would’ve been involved in...definitely would’ve been fatal."