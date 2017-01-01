Police Chief Accused Of Keeping Ex-Wife On InsuranceA mayor in western Michigan is defending the city's public safety chief, who is charged with health care fraud.

Macomb County Residents Urged To Cut Back Water Usage Due To Fraser SinkholeA directive issued by the County Department of Public Works says there is an immediate need to reduce the usage of water because of the fractured sewer line underneath the sinkhole.

Metro Detroit Gun Range Refuses To Sell Ammo On New Year's EveA metro Detroit gun range is opting to not sell ammunition out the door on New Years Eve in an effort to discourage celebratory gun fire to ring in the new year.

Michigan And Wisconsin Governors Place Friendly Wager On Cotton BowlMichigan governor Rick Snyder and Wisconsin governor Scott Walker announced a bet on Friday over Monday's Cotton Bowl matchup between Wisconsin and Western Michigan.

Court Backs Grand Haven's Decision To Remove Cross From Public LandIn 2015, the Grand Haven City Council voted to stop the cross display after critics said it was an illegal endorsement of religion.

Divers Search For Plane That Went Missing Over Lake ErieA dive team has been assembled in Cleveland to begin recovery efforts for a small plane carrying six people that disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland's shores.

Suspicious Package On Railroad Tracks Contained Animal Remains, Police SayDetroit Police and Fire investigators took no chances Saturday morning after a suspicious bag was found on the city's west side.

Water Problems Spring Up In Westland, Garden CitySome residents in Westland and Garden city reported problems with water pressure in their homes on Saturday morning.

Better Business Bureau Warns Sports Fans About Shady Online Apparel StoreThe Better Business Bureau put out a warning to sports fans about an internet company that appears to operate out of Southfield.

'On Fleek,' 'Bigly' Among 2016's Banished WordsThe tongue-in-cheek, non-binding list comes from suggestions to Lake Superior State University.

Higher Fuel, Vehicle Taxes Start In MichiganMichigan drivers will pay higher taxes at the pump and shell out more to renew their license plate.

Police: Detroit Woman Goes Missing From Group HomeMonica Williams, 69, was last seen on December 29 at 10 p.m. at a group home on the 16000 block of Harlow.