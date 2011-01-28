Detroit Police Release Video Of Precinct Shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police have released videotape showing police officers being shot at inside Detroit’s 6th Precinct last Sunday.

Chief Ralph Godbee says the video of Sunday’s attack on the 6th Precinct shows “tremendous acts of heroism” of the officers involved. When the police video starts, officers are seen standing around behind a high desk, chatting. Then gunshots are heard, the officers duck for cover, and a gunman hurls himself over the large desk.

Police Chief Ralph Godbee made this comment before the video was released. “As you watch officers engage, disengage, whatever, it’s important to understand what they were trained to do. They are trained first of all to cover than conceal, or conceal and then engage the target. We don’t want this video to be taken to access or make blame of any officers action,” Godbee said.

Please note: This video has not been edited by WWJ, and does contain some disturbing images.

While some are criticizing police for showing the video, Chief Godbee says it’s not about the shock value, but something more.

“I don’t think that people really realize what a police officer is up against — especially in a split second. These officers’ lives will never been the same again… especially Commander Brian Davis. Some of the things he did literally saved lives,” Godbee said, speaking on WWJ’s sister station, 97.1 The Ticket.

“To see it … it really has an impact. As Chief of Police, I’ve seen a lot of things in twenty-four years with the Detroit Police Department…I saw it again today and it brought me to tears. And it reminds me of why we do what we do every day, and how serious the job is of being a law enforcement officer,” he said.

In addition, Godbee said that he thinks there is much to be learned from this by, not only local police, but by law enforcement across the country.

“This is a teachable moment,” Godbee said. “We can learn some lessons, you know, as to how we need to be vigilant, how to secure our facilities… So, I feel like we have a moral obligation to share this,” he said.

It remains unclear what motivated the shooter, 38-year-old Lamar Moore. Commander Brian Davis and Office Dave Anderson remain hospitalized in stable condition.