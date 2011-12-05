Car Crash Sends Engine Flying Into Restaurant Window

WARREN (WWJ) – Alcohol and a high rate of speed look to be the cause of a serious smash-up in Warren early Monday morning.
Warren Police say a 50-year-old man was driving westbound on 8 Mile Road near Mound just after midnight when he slammed into another car going more than 100 miles an hour.
“The impact was so great that it dislodged the engine from the vehicle that it struck and sent it into the air crashing through the Wendy’s restaurant window. Fortunately, Wendy’s was closed at the time and there were no further injuries,” says Lt. Craig Garwood.
A cook at the nearby Nicky D’s Coney Island tells WWJ, at first, they thought a bomb had gone off – with all of the bits and pieces of metal raining everywhere. A part of the Coney Island was clipped by the engine, which patrons saw bounce by engulfed in flames, before it later landed inside the Wendy’s.
The three victims in the car that was hit were taken to Detroit Recieving Hospital, as was the suspect. All are expected to be okay. The driver is believed to have been driving under the influence. Warren Police are waiting for the official results from the suspect’s blood test and charges are pending.
