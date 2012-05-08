Detroit’s Former Police Chief Robbed At Gunpoint While Mowing Lawn

May 8, 2012 10:57 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Robbery, Former Police Chief Robbed, Stanley Knox

DETROIT (WWJ) – It appears that crime can strike at anyone in the city of Detroit, even a former police chief.

Stanley Knox tells Fox 2 News, he was mowing his lawn, when he was robbed at gunpoint:

“They stopped and asked if that was Curtis (street) down there … and I said, “yes,” then they started walking back toward me – then they speeded up, and with a gun in his hand. I was never afraid, I don’t know … what I was thinking about,” said the former police chief.

“You hate for it to happen to you in the city, but it happens — in every city,” he said.

Knox tried to fight off the robbers, but was knocked over. His gold necklace and bracelet were taken. Knox, who was Detroit’s police chief from 1991-1994, was not injured.

