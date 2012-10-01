Poll: Obama Leads Romney By 10 Points In Michigan

DETROIT (WWJ) As President Barack Obama and Republican contender Mitt Romney prepare to battle it out in the debate ring, the most recent poll shows Obama is pulling no punches in his lead over Romney in Michigan.

The newest EPIC/MRA poll shows Obama with a 47 to 37 percent margin over Romney.

The GOP candidate has lost five percentage points in the state since the previous poll, and pollster Bernie Porn thinks the drop can directly be attributed to Romney’s remark about the “47 percent” of Americans who would rather rely on government handouts than take care of themselves.

“I think in terms of the impact of that, it was very profound, and I think most people may well consider it a revealing comment more than thinking that it was an invasion of his privacy in comments before fundraisers,” Porn said.

Porn said if Obama maintains his current lead in Michigan and other battleground states, he will have more than enough votes to easily win the electoral college.

“It will be difficult for him to overcome this, not only in Michigan but I think in every one of the battleground states he is trailing President Obama from a couple to a few to several points,” Porn said. “If you were to award the states, Obama would come in with about almost 350 electoral votes.”