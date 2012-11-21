CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

The End Of Home Pride Bread? Say It’s Not So!

November 21, 2012 11:12 AM
Filed Under: hostess, Hostess bankruptcy, Twinkies

By Marisa Fusinski

You know you know that yellow bag. It’s pretty much the only bread I had ever eaten/was aware of prior to maybe 1992 — and the end might be near for Home Pride Wheat.

Everyone’s talking about Twinkies, and I’ve heard sobs about Ho-Hos, Ding-Dongs and those peculiarly appealing fruit pies — but few are talking about Home Pride, which, too, falls under the departing Hostess brand umbrella.

As a Metro Detroit kid in a 1980s household a bit strapped for cash, Home Pride was a staple in my family.  It was probably the most affordable, next to its colorless cousin  — the Wonderbread I doubt anyone will miss — which literally pales in comparison.

My mom believed it was a bit more nutritious (2 grams of fiber, folks!), but I feel nothing beats that delicious butter top. It’s not much of a stretch to say Home Pride makes the BEST grilled cheese and pairs with peanut butter to perfection.

Industry analysts say the Twinkie itself will likely survive, bought out by another maker of toothsome, tasty treats. And, although future is not yet written for any of Hostess’ products, the fate of Home Pride Bread is at least uncertain, if not outright bleak.

I’m sorry if I was the one to break the news.

UPDATE 1/12/13: Hostess Sells Bread Brands (Hooray!)

RELATED: Hostess, Iconic Maker of Twinkies, To Shut Down Operations

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ruby Lee Brock-Range says:
    April 5, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    I love home pride bread,been looking for it here in Joliet,il

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia