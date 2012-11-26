CBS 62 – ‘Survivor’ Casting Call

James Comey Testifies Before Senate: WATCH LIVE| LISTEN TO UPDATES ON WWJ|

November 26, 2012 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Casting Call, entertainment, event, forgotten harvest, Gardner White, survivor

Do you have what it takes to be the ultimate Survivor? Head to CBS 62’s open casting call!

CBS 62 is holding an open casting call for Survivor, Tuesday, December 11th, from 4-7pm at Gardner White Furniture in Auburn Hills.

Gardner White’s Auburn Hills address is:
4445 N. Atlantic Blvd.
Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Interested competitors, ages 18 and older, are invited to audition at the open call on December 11th. Photo ID required upon arrival. Please bring your signed Video Release Form to your audition.

CLICK HERE to download your Video Release Form

Click here to review the Official Eligibility Requirements

**PLUS – join CBS 62 as we team up with Forgotten Harvest to fight hunger! Bring a non-perishable item with you to the Casting Call and help feed the hungry this holiday season. CLICK HERE for food donation guidelines**

Watch Survivor, Wednesdays at 8pm on CBS 62

