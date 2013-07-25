Lawrence Tech Gets $40M In-Kind Software Grant From Siemens PLM

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) — Lawrence Technological University has received an in-kind software grant with a commercial value of $40 million from Siemens PLM Software. It is one of the largest in-kind grants in the university’s history.

The in-kind grant gives LTU students access to the same technology that companies around the world use every day to develop innovative products that are engineered for manufacturability in a wide variety of industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, machinery, medical, high-tech, electronics and many more.

Lawrence Tech students will have access to three software packages:

• NX software, a leading integrated solution for computer-aided design, manufacturing and engineering, which are often referred to as CAD, CAM and CAE.

• Tecnomatix portfolio, the industry-leading digital manufacturing software.

• Solid Edge software, the most complete hybrid 2D/3D CAD system.

Assistant Professor Ahad Ali, director of the Smart Manufacturing and Lean Systems Research Group in LTU’s College of Engineering, played a key role in obtaining the Siemens PLM Software grant.

“By using the same technology in the classroom that is used by companies all over the world to develop a wide variety of products, our students gain important real-world experience during their studies that will serve them well after graduation,” Ali said. “It advances LTU’s theory-and-practice model of education.”

Ali noted that Lawrence Tech is joining other leading universities that have similar academic partnerships with Siemens PLM Software.

Bill Boswell, senior director of partner strategy for Siemens PLM software, said his company actively promotes education in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

“Siemens PLM Software is dedicated to equipping today’s students with the knowledge and skills necessary to serve the next generation of engineers,” Boswell said. “Lawrence Tech serves a key role in filling the STEM job skills gap and producing highly qualified future employees.”

Said LTU President Virinder Moudgil: “Our students will benefit tremendously from learning and applying this state-of-the-art technology from Siemens PLM Software. This partnership will enhance LTU’s ability to meet the needs of employers and prepare students for significant high-paying careers in digital manufacturing and STEM fields so vital to our economy.”

Siemens PLM Software is a leading global provider of product lifecycle management software and services with 7 million licensed seats and more than 71,000 customers worldwide, delivering open solutions to help its customers make smarter decisions that result in better products. The company’s academic program delivers PLM software technology to more than one million students from grade school to graduate school around the world each year.

Lawrence Technological University, http://www.ltu.edu, is a private university founded in 1932 that offers more than 100 programs through the doctoral level in its Colleges of Architecture and Design, Arts and Sciences, Engineering, and Management. Payscale lists Lawrence Tech among the nation’s top 7 percent of universities for return on undergraduate tuition investment, and highest in the Detroit metropolitan area. Lawrence Tech is also listed in the top tier of Midwestern universities by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review. Activities on Lawrence Tech’s 102-acre campus include over 60 student clubs and organizations and a growing roster of NAIA varsity sports.